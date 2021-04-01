With the help of the Edina community, a Highlands Elementary student has collected hundreds of socks for people experiencing homelessness.
Fourth-grader Avesta Mirza Sadeghi launched a sock drive in February with the intent to help Love One Another, a nonprofit started by Edina resident Allan Law more than 50 years ago. After writing a letter to his neighborhood, and later shared to the wider community, Avesta was able to collect more than 1,200 pairs of socks and $250 in funds after receiving donations from neighbors, classmates and family friends.
“It felt really good,” Avesta said. “(When) the very first socks started coming in, (it) made me really happy.” At first, he wasn’t positive reaching out to the community would work, but then the socks started pouring in, he said.
The idea to help those experiencing homelessness was prompted when Avesta and his family watched “The Pursuit of Happyness,” a movie starring Will Smith, which depicts the experience of a salesman and his son who are homeless. After watching the movie, Avesta said he brainstormed with his mother, Ghazaleh Dadres, in order to come up with a way to make his own difference in the greater community.
That’s when they reached out to Law, whom the family had volunteered with in the past, to see how they might be able to help more. Law is commonly referred to as “The Sandwich Man” for the work his nonprofit has done, which includes making sandwiches to be given to homeless people. But this time, Law told Avesta his immediate need was socks.
“You wouldn’t believe how many people don’t even have a pair of socks,” Law recounted telling Avesta.
At first, Avesta’s sock drive was going to be a family affair dedicated to collecting 250 pairs of socks, but they figured that reaching out to the community through a handwritten letter by Avesta could broaden that campaign even more. And it did.
Over the next couple of weeks, Avesta and his mother will be buying more socks with the rest of the funds collected, Dadres said. Those funds were the result of community donations as well as a decision by Avesta and his sister, Viyana Mirza Sadeghi, to put a portion of their Iranian New Year’s gift toward the campaign, too, Dadres added.
Last year, Law’s nonprofit gave out 12,000 pairs of socks to those experiencing homelessness, Law noted.
In addition to giving socks and sandwiches to homeless people, Law said he’s provided other basic needs too, like blankets and masks during the pandemic. To hold all of the goods, Law has 17 freezers in his Edina apartment and 11 storage lockers. In one freezer, he can hold about 970 sandwiches.
Prior to working solely with the homeless population, Law was a teacher. He started his career at Highlands Elementary as a student teacher, and later taught in Minneapolis. It was during this time that he homed in on his passion – especially working to provide aid in north Minneapolis, where acute civil unrest occurred in 1967. He noted he retired in 1999 and that until the last year, was working 20 hours a day and sleeping often for just a few.
As a result of prostate cancer that first emerged about eight years ago, Law said he now works 12-14 hours a day instead. He makes no salary off the nonprofit, living solely off his pension.
But he still works every day, insisting that there is still not enough time. In a typical year, according to the nonprofit’s website, there are about 10,000 homeless people in the Twin Cities metro out at night. During the pandemic, Hennepin County worked to place a number of high-risk and sick individuals without shelter into hotels. “There’s so many people that need so much,” Law said.
“I just care. I care for people. It’s simple as that. And I’ll do that till I die – no days off,” he added.
Prior to the pandemic, the nonprofit would work with many schools to aid in making sandwiches or other volunteer work, which is something Law misses, he said.
Law said he can tell Avesta has a bright future ahead of him. “He’s wonderful,” he said. Avesta said he’s planning to pursue more volunteer work in the future too.
Avesta’s mother said it’s important to continue to contribute to society and aid those who may not be as fortunate.
“We are grateful for our community for encouraging and supporting Avesta’s efforts and initiative,” she said.
