Illustration of fire station 2 Edina

Option A for the Community Health and Safety Center. One element differentiating the two potential site plans is the road that accompanies the east-west promenade. (Illustration from City Council agenda packet)

The Edina City Council got its first chance to give feedback on initial designs for a new fire station and public health facility last week.

The replacement for Fire Station No. 2, to be constructed at 4401 West 76th Street, is being called the Community Health and Safety Center, a project that includes plans for indoor and outdoor community meeting space and park-like elements.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments