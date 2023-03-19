The Edina City Council got its first chance to give feedback on initial designs for a new fire station and public health facility last week.
The replacement for Fire Station No. 2, to be constructed at 4401 West 76th Street, is being called the Community Health and Safety Center, a project that includes plans for indoor and outdoor community meeting space and park-like elements.
The endeavor gives the city an opportunity to build a “landmark” community facility, Fire Chief Andrew Slama said at the March 7 City Council work session. Beyond that, planners hope the project will one day spark redevelopment in the surrounding area, said Trace Jacques of the BKV Group, the architectural firm designing the facility.
“Although it’s a small project, building-wise, it’s going to really be a catalyst for a lot of big, important things to happen,” Jacques said of the 36,000-square-foot facility, still in the early design phase.
The site, about 450 feet by 800 feet in size, has room for more than just a public health facility and fire station; part of the parcel could be used for private development.
The city bought the land last summer after securing $39 million in general obligation bonds. A $10 million state bonding request has also been submitted for the project.
Plans envision a promenade passing through the property and connecting with Fred Richards Park to the west, in addition to a potential “gateway bridge” that would allow pedestrians to safely cross France Avenue to the east.
Two site plan options were presented to the City Council during the work session. Both feature the Community Health and Safety Center on the north end of the property.
In Option A, the promenade is accompanied by a new street, while Option B leaves that element out. Both options leave room for the site to host buildings in addition to the civic facility; option B shows two potential additional buildings on the site, while Option A shows only one.
Both options feature restored wetland space in the southwestern corner of the property.
‘Deeper meanings’
In explaining the design philosophy behind the new facility, Jacques spoke in terms beyond concrete and steel. “We look at things that might seem abstract, but I think they hold deeper meanings in how we plan out the facility, how we eventually design the architecture,” he said.
The building is being designed with concepts such as safety, protection, training and healing in mind, he explained.
“The building itself is, in a sense, a filter that you pass through and you come out the other end, you’re transformed. That’s one way of looking at it,” said Jacques, who was also the lead designer of The Bower, a new apartment building located in the Southdale area.
Council Member James Pierce cautioned his colleagues and city staff not to lose track of the underlying reason for the project. The Community Health and Safety Center project was undertaken in response to a study showing a need for increased capacity at Fire Station No. 2, which doesn’t have room to expand at its current location, near the Southdale YMCA.
“I think we have to drill in – this is about a fire station,” Pierce said.
As fire chief, Slama agreed. “The fire station, as we see it, its operations have to take precedence,” he said.
But that didn’t stop council members from imagining the site as an amenity-rich destination.
Council Member Julie Risser expressed concern that the early plans don’t adequately emphasize the civic potential of the site. In particular, she objected to a potential private development being built in the center of the site, between the public facility to the north and the green space to the south.
“I was assuming the whole site was going to be more, would be more civic and public-focused, and I’m not seeing that at all,” Risser said. “ … Seeing private development really kind of become actually, visually the center of the whole site design is a little troubling.”
Mayor Jim Hovland agreed with that critique. “I’m seeing some elements coming into play here that I start to like, but I don’t like the idea of a big building right behind the fire station either. That cuts you off from the nature and really looks odd with the fire station anyway,” he said.
The “most important thing,” though, “is that in the middle we leave room for something,” Hovland said, remaining open to selling a portion of the site to help pay for the project.
Pierce said he had been picturing multiple civic buildings on the property instead of the single facility shown in the early plans. The middle section in question could be used for a standalone public health facility, he mused. “If we did something like that and you have the green space, then you could potentially have a really dazzling complex that is all geared towards the health of the community,” Pierce said.
“But I also put my fiduciary hat on, and I do advocate for selling land to private development to go fund what we need.”
Taking advantage of the open-ended nature of the early planning, Risser imagined public amenities that go beyond the current project scope.
“I feel like if there could be a community center of some kind in this part of Edina. It could be a really important part of our infrastructure,” she said, noting that some constituents have expressed a desire for the kind of amenity-laden community facility that other suburbs enjoy.
Another possibility for the site is a new art center, Hovland said. While the city is considering a site at 70th Street and York Avenue for that purpose, “we really don’t really know if that’s going to work out,” he said. “So that’s another possibility, that (4401 West 76th Street) could be used for a function like that.”
Other council members expressed enthusiasm for the civic features that are already part of the plans for the site. Council Member Carolyn Jackson appreciated that Option A places a “community room” on the western side of the Community Health and Safety Center, “because we’ve got established neighborhoods to the west, and I want that to be a place where kids feel like they can come in and see the firemen. Or, ‘I’m in distress. I need help immediately. I can go right there.’”
Among the two options presented, the one with less prominent street infrastructure was the more appealing for Council Member Kate Agnew. “I think that it does, then, feel more welcoming,” she said.
The project timeline has the City Council approving the final design this summer.
City Manager Scott Neal called it an “organizational challenge” to keep the project on schedule, “because we need it.”
