An illustration shows Option A for the Community Health and Safety Center, looking southeast. (Illustration from City Council agenda packet)

The Edina City Council got its first chance to give feedback on initial designs for a new fire station and public health facility last week.

The replacement for Fire Station No. 2, to be constructed at 4401 West 76th Street, is being called the Community Health and Safety Center, a project that includes plans for indoor and outdoor community meeting space and park-like elements.

Option A for the Community Health and Safety Center. One element differentiating the two potential site plans is the road that accompanies the east-west promenade. (Illustration from City Council agenda packet)
Option B for the Community Health and Safety Center. This option envisions a potential building in the southeastern corner of the site, while Option B shows a park element in that location. (Illustration from City Council agenda packet)
