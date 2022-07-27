The band performed at Mainstreet Bar and Grill on July 22

For Hopkins fans of the band Chicago, it was a good time to come out to Mainstreet Bar and Grill. The Duluth Transit Authority, the largest Midwestern Chicago tribute band, filled the room with the sounds of Chicago’s classics and their earlier music.

Greg Moore fist pump
Greg Moore was a passionate performer as Duluth Transit Authority played through their set list.
Duluth Transit Authority opener
Duluth Transit Authority, a Chicago tribute band, opening at Mainstreet Bar & Grill on July 23.
Dancing
Many came up to the dance floor to dance and groove to Duluth Transit Authority’s performance.
In the audience

Duluth Transit Authority members entered the crowd during one of the songs, taking musical instruments with them and dancing their way around the room.
Three men
Duluth Transit Authority members.
Two women
Duluth Transit Authority members Tanya Moore and Julia Collins.

