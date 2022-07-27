The band performed at Mainstreet Bar and Grill on July 22
For Hopkins fans of the band Chicago, it was a good time to come out to Mainstreet Bar and Grill. The Duluth Transit Authority, the largest Midwestern Chicago tribute band, filled the room with the sounds of Chicago’s classics and their earlier music.
The tribute band came to town in honor of Edina’s Class of 1982 high school reunion, an alumni group that includes vocalist and band member Paul Lemenager.
“Mainstreet in Hopkins has an excellent reputation and it happened to be one of those places that I spent a lot of time when I was young… Hopkins borders Edina and a lot of those communities… and we always kind of ended up in downtown Hopkins,” he said.
When he isn’t performing with the rest of the DTA band, Lemenager is the director of operations for a film and video production company in Duluth called Parthé Visual Communication. He also performs in other bands.
The story of how DTA came together starts with Lemenager chatting with Greg Moore, the future DTA band leader at a University of Wisconsin hockey game. After Moore’s pep band played “25 or 6 to 4,” Lemenger later went up to chat with him and they each shared in their love of Chicago.
The connection started there and came to a head a few years later when Lemenger again reached out to him after hearing about Moore starting a Steely Dan tribute band. Lemenger wasn’t the only one who had the idea of creating a Chicago tribute band.
“I think a bunch of us had the same intentions all along and just the timing was right,” Lemenger said.
After recruiting several others, the band began to take shape with members both older and younger, all gathering to create today’s 12-person Duluth Transit Authority.
“The range of age, when you’ve got 62 down to 18, it really provides a remarkable opportunity to play some really high-quality type music. The word spread quickly and we started getting gigs all over the place,” Lemenger said.
For Moore, who has been teaching at the University of Wisconsin-Superior for 25 years and has led its jazz program as director, starting DTA made sense after being a fan since he was young.
“It was a formative music of my teenage years and some of the most influential music on me and I think that indirectly, it led to me going into music as a profession,” he said. “Maybe not even indirectly, directly. It was sort of my formative musical experience as far as figuring out chords and things like that, and listening to things on the record and figuring out what they’re doing. It kind of led me down the path of studying music and eventually becoming a professor.”
One of the things Moore said is special about DTA is that it concentrates on the very progressive early days of the band, which really draws from Chicago’s first 10 albums.
DTA also includes many crossover members from the Steely Dan tribute band, with some being further introduced to Chicago through joining the band.
“I think that most of them were really unfamiliar with Chicago’s early progressive phase. Maybe they would know some of the big hits like ‘Saturday in the Park’ or ‘25 or 6 to 4’ or something like that, but they didn’t really know much and were really not familiar with much else from the band. I’ve kind of taken it as a point of pride that I’ve introduced my band mates, my younger band mates, to the music that I think is so important and so cool,” he said.
Two of those younger members include drummer Ian Hopp from Duluth and bass guitarist Manny Eisele from Stuttgart, Germany. Both are also involved in other bands and were recruited to join DTA.
“I just think they’re very unique songs to play because each song has its own challenges to overcome but also has it owns part like, ‘I love playing this certain part of the song, it’s so cool.’ When we do really nail a part and it feels like it actually sounds like Chicago, I don’t think there’s anything else like it. It feels really good,” Eisele said, adding that it’s difficult to find live music these days and it’s a great experience to be able to see live performances of older music like Chicago.
Hopp said DTA is an energetic group that has a lot of respect for Chicago. He loves to make people dance while the band performs. His ultimate goal on stage is to transfer the joy he gets from playing the music to the audience.
“I’ve always been told as a drummer if someone’s not shaking booty, I’m doing it wrong and so my favorite thing is to up there and make the songs as danceable as possible,” he said.
The other DTA members include: Tanya Moore, a vocalist from Maple, Wisconsin; Julia Collins, a vocalist from Twin Lakes, Wisconsin; Joe Anderson, a saxophonist and flutist from Eden Prairie; Will Collins from Twin Lakes, Wisconsin; Steven Siegel, a trumpet player from Brooklyn, New York; Jacob Burkhart, a trumpet player from Austin; Tommy Kishida, a percussionist from Duluth; and Marshall Dillon, a guitarist from Duluth.
For more information about the band’s upcoming performances, visit the Duluth Transit Authority Facebook page.
