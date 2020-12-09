After the city of Edina discussed two large-scale development plans in the Southdale area over the past two months, one is on the path to success and the other is faltering.
The two development teams presented updated plans to the city’s Planning Commission Nov. 18 in order to garner approval on separate developments slated for substantial properties along France Avenue. The City Council also asked questions and gave brief feedback Dec. 1.
The first project discussed, which includes a U.S. Bank branch, was approved by the Planning Commission with conditions. It will still need to gain approval from the City Council Dec. 15 in order to move forward. The second project, located at the current Southdale Office Center, was denied.
70th & France development plan approval
The first project, which encompasses 5.8 acres at the intersection of 70th Street and France Avenue, targets a site that currently houses a U.S. Bank branch and office space. The developers, Mortenson Company and Orion Investments, LLC, made changes to the project from when the sketch plan was introduced to the city earlier this fall.
Updated plans include a 24-story residential tower with about 270 units, a mixed-use building with 150,000 square feet for office space and 40,000 square feet for retail space at street level, a nine-story workforce housing complex with 110 units, and a redeveloped U.S. Bank branch with surface parking stalls and drive-thru.
The development team also made revisions to add more green space and public realm space, in addition to eliminating a median in internal streets to allow for wider sidewalks.
“We’ve had good feedback, we’ve had bad feedback,” Ted Carlson, with Orion, said at the meeting. “We tried to incorporate as much as possible.
Planning Commissioners were generally supportive of the project. Concerns about the project included sidewalk and drive-lane widths, how close the U.S. Bank building would sit on France Avenue and the amount of green space provided.
Focusing on the sidewalks of the site’s internal streets is “critical,” Commissioner Lou Miranda said at the meeting. But “overall, the project is great.”
Commissioners Kate Agnew and James Bennett also said they would like to see wider sidewalks, such as by minimizing the drive-lane widths.
The U.S. Bank branch building, under city zoning, is supposed to have a 50-foot setback from France Avenue, but the development would have a 30-foot setback instead. Commissioners Joann Olsen and Bennett said they would want to maintain that space from the main road in order to adhere to the Greater Southdale District Design Experience Guidelines.
The development team said the closer proximity to France Avenue was needed due to the number of parking stalls required for the bank branch, the drive-thru and a publicly accessible community space in the building.
The Planning Commission approved the project on the conditions that the developer achieves the 50-foot setback on France Avenue, reduces the drive lane width to 10 feet and provides additional green space within the public areas.
Southdale Office Center plan denial
The second project was proposed for 6600-6800 France Ave., immediately to the west of Southdale Center. The development team includes McGough Development in partnership with the site’s owners, Southdale Office Partners, LLC. The spot currently includes the 1970s-era Southdale Office Center, surface parking lots and the Tavern on France restaurant.
Updated plans include a nine-story office building, four-story medical office building, a retail building that could house Tavern on France, a water treatment plant, a 13-level multi-family residential tower and a greenway that runs along the Valley View Road side of the site.
“We’re excited about the proposed improvements,” said Andy McIntosh, vice president of development at McGough. “We think this is a great opportunity to revitalize an aging office park.”
Commissioners disapproved of the project for two main reasons: It did not adhere as much as desired to the Greater Southdale District Design Experience Guidelines and did not create enough of a spark.
Although the plan is better than what is already at the site, Commissioner Miranda said the design still seemed too “old-school suburban” without adding anything interesting. He noted that 22 acres is a lot of space that could be used well. “It really needs a re-envisioning.”
Commissioner Sheila Berube said the site is only “modestly better” than what is currently there and is a place worth more effort despite its challenges.
The Planning Commission voted to recommend that the City Council deny the proposal.
City Council meeting update
After presenting plans to the Planning Commission, the development team for the U.S. Bank site also went to the City Council Dec. 1 to hear questions and brief feedback. Updates to the project from what was presented to the Planning Commission include more canopy and green space.
Regarding a less-than-required setback of the proposed new U.S. Bank building on France Avenue, Councilmembers did not show as much concern about it as the Planning Commissioners.
Mayor Jim Hovland mentioned that many buildings along France Avenue have less than a 50-foot setback. Councilmember Mary Brindle added that she would be fine with the building being closer to the curb than required.
Brindle asked about the reason for two separate multi-family residential buildings, expressing some concern over whether one will be a nice building and the other not as nice. The development team said the buildings will both be well-designed. They added that while the shorter building is set for workforce housing, as more plans are discussed, this could change. Senior housing could also be considered.
The City Council will vote on the rezoning of the space to a planned unit development, the preliminary overall development plan and the preliminary site plan for the U.S. Bank building, which is set to be the first phase of development, on Dec. 15. The public comment period for this project closes Dec. 9.
A public hearing for the second project, at 6600-68800 France Ave., was continued to the Jan. 5 City Council meeting.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
