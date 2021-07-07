Legislators who represent Senate District 49 addressed constituents at a virtual town hall last week.
Sen. Melisa Franzen (D-Edina), Rep. Heather Edelson (D-Edina) and Rep. Steve Elkins (D-Bloomington) gave updates to the community regarding the end of the 2021 legislative session during the June 28 event, which was hosted by the League of Women Voters Edina. The legislators represent Edina and areas of Bloomington, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka.
In addition to providing their own introductions, the legislators answered questions from the community that were sent in ahead of the event. The event took place on Zoom, but a live-stream recording is also available on Edelson’s Facebook page. The town hall was originally scheduled for May 24 before the lawmakers entered an extended special session.
The 2021 legislative session winded down last week as Gov. Tim Walz signed into law the state’s $52 billion two-year budget, which his office calls the “COVID-19 Recovery Budget.” Main aspects of the budget, which were discussed at length in both the DFL-led Minnesota House of Representatives and GOP-led Minnesota Senate, address public safety and justice reform, increased education funding, a way out of the eviction moratorium and more.
During the town hall, District 49 legislators spoke on these same topics, touching on what the decision-making looked like in each legislative chamber and highlighting different parts of each spending bill. The town hall took place prior to the passing of some of the spending bills.
To start off the event, Rep. Edelson told viewers it’s been a long year, but that she’s happy vaccines are available and reopening has begun. She noted that the Legislature has “great bills that we’ll be passing this year.”
Elkins echoed this sentiment prior to the official passing of the budget. “When the dust settles, I think most people are going to be pretty happy with our work product,” he said.
The public safety and judiciary omnibus bill
With the police killing of George Floyd last May and the subsequent conviction of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin for that murder, public safety, justice and race have been major issues in the Twin Cities and nationwide. To attempt to address some of these issues, the public safety and judiciary omnibus bill was passed by the House and Senate.
The bill includes limits on the use of no-knock warrants, provides body cameras for certain law enforcement agencies, requires 911 operators to refer certain situations to mental health crisis teams, creates a “Hometown Heroes” assistance program for firefighters and makes changes to criminal sexual assault statutes to allow the prosecution of cases where the victim was intoxicated voluntarily.
To Franzen, the bill as a whole didn’t go far enough. It did not include a limit on pretextual stops, she noted as an example, which allow officers to stop a motorist for a minor violation and investigate for a more serious crime. “When we are in a very important moment in history for our state and our country, I think we could have done a lot more to include all sides of the public safety debate,” Franzen said.
Edelson said there’s a misconception that all Democrats don’t support police, which she said is untrue. Edelson noted that she is on the Edina Crime Prevention Fund and added that Edina has amazing officers. “We have to start having conversations about how we have public safety and justice in those same spaces,” she said. “We really look at public safety, but we never talk about … these other things that lead up to a moment. … I really want us to look holistically on how we improve this.”
Elkins noted that the public safety bill would not mean defunding police. Instead, it means making sure officers are trained and that the issue of fairness is addressed, he noted.
The bill also established offices for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives and Youth Justice.
Education omnibus bill
The education bill includes $1.2 billion for the benefit of students over four years, the largest per-pupil formula spending increase in years. It also contributes $35 million for greater efforts to put more teachers of color and Indigenous teachers into classrooms, according to a press release by Walz.
“We are seeing historic investments in education,” Edelson said.
These aspects of the bill can help address a teacher shortage in Minnesota, Edelson said. Edina does not seem to be experiencing this shortage but others are, she said.
Edelson mentioned that the state’s literacy rates have remained stagnant for years, which she hopes can be improved. That could come through the bill’s $3 million in funds for LETRS, which focuses on teacher training with a research-based literacy plan.
This bill also adds targeted funding for students who receive English learner services and special education.
Funding for evidence-based suicide prevention training and mental health services is also highlighted in the bill.
Eviction moratorium off-ramp
The housing bill includes a way for the state to transition away from its current eviction moratorium, which was put in place near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent landlords from kicking tenants out for not being able to pay. The bill makes it so landlords must provide notice to tenants 15 days in advance of filing an eviction notice and provide information on available rental assistance.
“Given COVID, obviously we needed to give some protections,” Franzen told viewers at the town hall. “Not everyone is happy about where we landed, but it’s better than not having any protections.”
Elkins mentioned that the bill also ensures $100 million in housing bonds. This includes infrastructure, local trust funds and a shelter task force.
Edelson, who is on the Housing Committee, said it has a lot of landlords who sit on the committee. She said with the recent legislation, she’s happy to see some “pro-renter” policies be passed.
Looking ahead
The next town hall will be in person, Edelson noted.
When asked about what the lawmakers will be working on for the next legislative session, Franzen said she was ready to take a vacation away from her computer. “It’s been a gruesome year,” she said. But she has already begun working on bonding proposals for next year, she noted.
Elkins said he doesn’t plan to take a break – he “enjoys this stuff too much” despite some of his authored bills not being passed this year. He will be working on a city-focused housing affordability bill and a consumer privacy bill, he said.
And Edelson mentioned that she is hosting her annual summer internship with Edina High School students this summer, which will be examining juvenile life without parole legislation.
To view the entire town hall, go to Rep. Edelson’s page at facebook.com/RepHeatherEdelson.
