Forty-Forty Flats Edina under construction

The project underway at 4040 70th Street West is expected to be ready for residents this November. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig )
Forty-Forty Flats illustration

The development under construction at 4040 70th Street West will include 118 units and stand three to four stories tall. (Illustration from Edina City Council agenda packet)

A 118-unit apartment project in the Southdale area appeared at risk of a forced work stoppage last month after neighbors raised alarm about an apparent deviation from the city-approved plans.

A review of the approval process, however, found that regulations were properly followed, Edina City Manager Scott Neal said during the March 7 City Council meeting.

