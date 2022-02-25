The developer of a residential project now under construction in Edina’s Pentagon Park is proposing another development next door.
Led by Minneapolis-based Solhem Companies, the proposed 276-unit multifamily apartment building is intended to be the second phase of the development project approved by the Edina City Council last year. That project, which is located immediately south of Fred Richards Park, replaced two existing office buildings at that site.
Now, the proposed seven-story residential building to the east of the development under construction, located at 4620 77th St. W., would replace an existing three-story office building and surface parking lot at that site. One of the key features of the newly proposed project is Solhem’s intent to create a new entrance to Fred Richards Park from the highly trafficked 77th Street in the Greater Southdale area of Edina.
“This would be a sequential project,” Jason Lord, vice president of development for Solhem, told the Edina City Council during a sketch plan review Feb. 15. “One of the exciting aspects of this project is (that it) is able to accomplish a lot of different, diverse items and access to the Fred Richards Park that is somewhat unlocked with this phase two project.”
The first phase of the development, approved for construction by the City Council in September and referred to as the Pentagon Park North Apartments, includes 408 residential units in a U-shaped building, opening up and stepping back from Fred Richards Park. The site of the first project had previously seen two failed development plans, including one that changed the site’s zoning to mixed use and then later, to planned unit development, or PUD.
Solhem had also pursued PUD rezoning for the site, which was later granted by the council. For the newly proposed project, the development team is requesting the same PUD as an expansion of the first phase, according to city documents. The two developments would then become part of one district, Cary Teague, the city’s community development director, explained to the Sun Current.
The proposed project’s site, encompassing 5.42 acres, houses two office buildings – one of which would remain. The new building would be situated on the western portion of the site, totaling 3.7 acres, according to the Solhem’s project narrative.
Though the building would stand at seven stories along 77th Street, the development team is planning four to five stories closer to the park. It may also include commercial uses along either side of the building, the development team’s presentation notes.
There would be a total of 360 parking stalls, the presentation said. Along the western side of the building, the development team is also planning walk-up, townhome-style units.
Thoroughfares – on top of one currently under construction as part of phase one – are being proposed with the new development from 77th Street to Fred Richards Park. This includes the already-approved bike trail connection between the first-phase building and second-phase building and a vehicular park road to the east of the office building that would remain on the site and become a new entrance to Fred Richards Park.
Another route – intended to be focused on the pedestrian experience – is also included in the proposed plans, sitting between the second-phase building and the remaining office building. It would be shared access among pedestrians and vehicles associated with the development in a “woonerf-style” street. The development team’s presentation notes that this could include a cafe, some seating, a gathering spot or a place for artwork along the streetscape.
Curt Gunsbury, owner of Solhem Companies, pointed out at the meeting that the office building to remain on site, located at 4600 77th St. W., is not a part of the project that is open to debate. Though it is a design constraint for the development team, the owner of the site, Hillcrest Development, LLLP, recently improved the building and its parking lot must stay, he noted.
“That thing is not going anywhere,” Gunsbury said.
The Feb. 9 staff report to the Planning Commission mentioned that the development team is agreeable to meeting the city’s affordable housing policy by providing the required number of units within the project. Gunsbury told the council this was likely making 10% of the units affordable to families at 50% of the area median income.
The report also noted that the development meets Greater Southdale area guidelines by providing improved connections for people to the park and expanded greenspace. From current conditions, the proposed development would nearly double the landscaped portion of the property, from about 22% to 42%, Solhem’s project narrative said.
Movement for residents between the development now under construction and within the proposed development is also considered in the project, documents show.
Building mass and materials are expected to be similar to that of the first phase, but will have differing design, Solhem’s narrative noted. This would ensure the building has “it’s own unique character and help encourage a diversity of high design standards for the neighborhood,” it said.
“Diversity of types of buildings actually makes a far more interesting urban environment,” Gunsbury added at the meeting. “We think it’s a really great example so you don’t get some blocky, uniform thing happening on 77th Street that’s monolithic, boring and devoid of energy.”
Instead of a “U” shape, Lord said the building will look more like a “tuning fork” with landscaped courtyards and pathways between its massing.
Councilmembers largely expressed support for the project during the sketch plan review.
Councilmember James Pierce told the development team that the proposed development looks “inviting.” He added that it was smart for the development team to design something that complements Fred Richards Park.
This area of Edina lends itself well to increased density, Councilmember Ron Anderson said. The project, calculated at 51 units per acre, has a Comprehensive Plan guidance of 20-75 units per acre, the staff report said.
“What I love about this is … the opportunities it will create for neighboring properties,” Councilmember Kevin Staunton said, citing increased activity as more people move into the area with the new developments.
He added, “I like the way you guys think. … This is a great start.”
The development team plans to submit the project to the city for preliminary approval this spring, Gunsbury told the Sun Current. After that, final approval would still need to take place.
If approved, the development team expects to start construction in the summer of 2023 and finish in 2025.
