A developer is proposing a condo redevelopment project on the Edina-Minneapolis border at 50th & France.
The project, led by developer Tertre Rouge as well as Snow Kreilich Architects, would redevelop two parcels on the eastern side of France Avenue into a six-story mixed-use building with 16 condos and 8,450 square feet of first-floor commercial space. This commercial space would be designated for office use, city documents said.
The project, located at 5011-5015 France Ave. S., falls on the Minneapolis side of 50th & France. The city’s Planning Commission discussed the project at its meeting on July 19, giving it unanimous approval.
Two levels of underground parking that would serve the building’s residents and commercial tenants are proposed as part of the project. The underground parking would have 51 spaces – enough for two spaces per unit and one space per 300 square feet of commercial space, meeting Minneapolis’ maximum parking requirements, city documents said.
A total of 22 bike parking spaces are also proposed.
The project’s site currently houses two commercial buildings – which contain Sweet Retreat Cupcake Boutique, Pink Door Boutique, Brides of France and other businesses – and surface parking spaces.
The site is in an area guided for a maximum of four stories. The development team, as stated in city documents, argues that other complexes near the site, such as those on the Edina side, are of heights similar to the proposed six stories. The team said the building would complement those already built.
Nolan Mains, a development that was completed in 2019 and contains 100 luxury apartments near the western portion of 50th & France, is six stories high.
The development team is proposing “premiums” in lieu of adhering to height requirements. These include using environmental sustainability practices, having mixed uses and including enclosed parking, city documents said.
Representatives for Tertre Rouge could not be reached.
