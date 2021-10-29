A developer of a long-considered redevelopment site at 70th Street and France Avenue is requesting a zoning ordinance amendment, which if granted, would allow the developer to install a parking ramp in place of a planned residential building in addition to other changes.
The Planning Commission recommended denial of the ordinance amendment request, sought by developers Mortenson Company and Orion Investments, LLC, 8-1 at its meeting Oct. 13. The request seeks to amend its plan to allow the development team to build an eight-level parking ramp in place of a city-approved 110-unit residential building – originally intended for affordable housing – on the southeast corner of the site.
The decision by the Planning Commission came despite a recommendation for approval by city staff, which cited the proposal’s consistency with the intent of the approved planned unit development district in addition to the Comprehensive Plan. The request is scheduled to go before the Edina City Council on Nov. 3 with a final decision to be made Nov. 16.
To explain the changes, the development team cited changing economic conditions and global supply chain issues in addition to parking needs.
The changing market conditions, including commodity prices, have made the approved project “no longer feasible,” Ted Carlson, founder and chief investment officer for Orion Investments, told the commission.
“We believe the 70th and France Avenue site is one of the leading live/work locations in the Twin Cities and our proposed redevelopment will serve the community’s needs long into the future,” Brent Webb, development executive at Mortenson, told the Sun Current in a statement. “We have approval to proceed with the new U.S. Bank component and we will continue to advance other components in the future.”
The 5.8-acre site, dubbed the U.S. Bank site as it houses a U.S. Bank branch in addition to other office space, has been the target of multiple other project proposals that did not come to fruition. The original proposal by Mortenson and Orion Investments, which was presented to the Planning Commission last fall, received praise by commissioners and garnered approval by the Edina City Council in June.
The city-approved plans include a new one-story U.S. Bank with a drive-thru, a 24-story, 270-unit apartment with 5,000 square feet of retail space, a 10-story, 190,000-square-foot retail-office building and a nine-story, 110-unit apartment building – intended to be for workforce, or affordable, housing.
The revised plans, which are being sought through an ordinance amendment to the approved planned unit development, would get rid of the nine-story apartment building and replace it with an eight-level freestanding parking ramp with 540 stalls and a 1,300-square-foot bike facility. Changes to the 24-story apartment building, like reducing unit counts and retail space, and getting rid of most of the parking in the retail-office building, are also being pursued.
Benefits cited by the development team included reduced vehicular access through the site, enhanced public spaces within an internal street, Ewing Avenue, a decrease in residential density and a parking structure that would allow for district-wide public use in the future. Changes to the public activation spaces could allow for community events like an art fair or food truck fair, the development team noted.
The reduced vehicular access and opened-up areas for public engagement were aspects of the revised plan that commissioners largely supported.
Carlson, of Orion Investments, told the commission to note the nuances when it comes to evaluating the request based on lack of affordability. He noted that 20% of the units will be studios or alcoves, which would be cheaper than other types of units. He also said that the buy-in cost to avoid putting in affordable units will be $125,000 per unit instead of $100,000, following a city decision in March to increase the amount for developers. Buy-in funds go toward the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which furthers affordable housing aims in other ways in Edina.
At the meeting, Webb noted the development team was in talks with affordable housing developers, but that they had run into supply-chain issues. Discussions on other ways to add affordability are still possible, he added.
At the meeting, Planning Commissioners largely said they could not support a parking structure in place of an affordable apartment building. This follows the commission’s pattern of prioritizing affordable housing in addition to criticizing large amounts of parking.
Parking on the site would go beyond what is necessary by more than 400 stalls, according to a parking study by Wenck Associates.
Recent reports by the city have shown a desire for increased affordable housing in addition to reduced parking. The Housing Strategy Task Force’s final report tells the city that it must increase its efforts in order to reach a 992-unit goal for added affordable rental housing in Edina within the next decade.
And earlier this year, the Planning Commission recommended a draft ordinance amendment on off-street parking that generally reduced parking space requirements for new projects, designated commercial nodes in the city with separate regulations and added caps on the number of parking spaces for developers.
Speaking on previous discussions as a commission, Planning Commissioner Lou Miranda referred to Pentagon Village’s completed 423-stall parking ramp, saying it’s the “worst part of that entire project.” He also cited the potential off-street parking ordinance changes.
“The monolithic parking structure is really horrific for any kind of urbanism,” Miranda said.
Commissioner James Bennett said the spot is the perfect location for affordable housing, not for parking. “When we look at the priorities of our community and the future actually looking forward, I think this is taking many steps back,” he said.
Gerard Strauss, who was the only commissioner to vote to recommend, said the revised plans had improvements, including the activation spaces on Ewing Avenue.
Planning Commission Chair Kate Agnew acknowledged the challenges of the site, but pointed out issues with the revisions as presented. “A parking ramp is not a piece of art and it isn’t a way to really lean into the future,” she said.
The public input date will stay open until Nov. 8.
Ahead of the scheduled Nov. 3 City Council public hearing, the development team has not indicated whether it plans to make changes as a result of the Planning Commission’s recommended denial.
Looking ahead, Webb told the Sun Current in the statement that the focus of the development team is “continuing our thoughtful discussions with the City and neighbors while we move the project forward.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.