The pace of new infections among Edina Schools’ students has been rapid following winter break.
More students were infected in the past two weeks than during the entire first three months of the school year.
From Aug. 30 to Dec. 21, the case count was 288 at the early learning and elementary levels and 256 at the middle schools and High School. By Jan. 14, the cumulative case count had ballooned to 598 among the younger group 644 at the secondary level, according to the district’s COVID case tracker.
In response, district administration is implementing a “COVID-19 Variant Surge Plan” to address what Superintendent Stacie Stanley called, in a statement to the Edina School Board, “a rise in COVID positivity in the city of Edina due to the Omicron variant.”
The plan, intended to be in place through the month of February, lays out thresholds for moving to distance learning, updated quarantine guidance, efforts across departments to support student learning and other strategies, the statement showed.
“We believe this plan honors our commitment to in-person learning, while also allowing for the agility needed during this time,” she said.
The main challenge presented to the district as a result of this surge is a disruption in its operational capacity – particularly, the absence of classroom teachers and bus drivers, Assistant Superintendent Randy Smasal told the board at its regular meeting Jan. 10.
“We don’t know for sure what’s going to come but we want to be prepared,” he said.
In the week prior to the meeting, an average of 80 staff members were out Jan. 4-5 while an average of just over 110 staff members were out per day later in the week into Monday, though these were not all COVID-related absences, Smasal noted.
To keep classes running, the district is utilizing on-site substitutes, specialists and non-classroom staff to aid classroom learning, as well as sharing students across teachers or using technology, he said.
“Our goal is to keep our buildings open and keep our students in school,” Smasal said.
Impacts to transportation due to bus driver absences is also possible, district leaders noted. If at least nine bus drivers are gone, families will likely need to look for another option to get their kids to class, according to Smasal.
He added that the district is communicating about the potential for this situation now so that families are aware and can plan ahead – possibly to drive their student themselves, find a carpool or anticipate distance learning for their student that day.
The district was close to meeting that threshold on Jan. 6, when eight bus drivers were absent, Smasal told the board.
The board also heard an update on the thresholds for pivoting to distance learning.
At the highest level of classroom teacher absences, considered “level four,” the district would cancel classes for early learning. For classroom teacher absences at “level four” in elementary, the district would recommend distance learning for certain classrooms, grades or schools, but students who are healthy would still be able to come to school.
The highest level for secondary teacher absenses is “level two,” which would trigger distance learning for five days if staff absences exceed 20%.
As of Jan. 10, elementary staffing levels were at level “one” or “two” while secondary was at “one,” Stanley said.
The number of student absences are not a focus for whether to shift to distance learning, Smasal noted. If there are a lot of students gone at a classroom-specific level, then the classroom itself may be able to change the way it’s operating, he noted.
Boardmember Erica Allenburg said she appreciates the work that administrators have put into the plan. “It gives the ultimate flexibility to try to keep kids in school but also being sensitive to the safety concerns of individuals.”
The district must be careful not to create undue anxiety in the community by saying something “might happen,” such as a shift to distance learning, Boardmember Julie Greene noted. “Whatever we can do to be very clear ... that we’re not creating more panic, that we’re going to get through this, that we’re going to be OK.”
Stanley responded that she wants to minimize worry while also making sure the community is prepared. “It is working to thread that needle,” she said.
A five-day quarantine for close contacts, in line with guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, which mirrors protocols from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is now also in place. But students who meet certain criteria, such as wearing a well-fitting mask at the time of contact, may not have to quarantine based on these guidelines. Updated protocols can be found at trimurl.co/ybuSB4.
Vaccine-or-testing mandate
An update to the previously approved vaccine-or-testing mandate, which will require all district staff to be fully vaccinated and boosted by the end of January or submit to testing, was also moved forward by the board Jan. 10.
Last month, the School Board approved a district policy to implement the mandate by mid-January, requiring all district staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and to show proof of that full vaccination or submit to regular testing. The vote came after the policy was first approved in September, but implementation was delayed due to anticipated Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidance on the issue.
Owen Michaelson, who completed his time on the board at the end of December, was the sole boardmember to vote against the policy.
Last week, district leaders asked the board to update the approved resolution to add a requirement, based on the CDC’s recommendations, that would require employees to also get a booster shot if eligible.
During board discussion, Allenburg suggested changing the deadline for full vaccination status plus a booster shot, if eligible, to Jan. 31 to allow ample time to get the final shot.
The updated date along with the booster shot requirement were unanimously approved.
The policy will remain even after a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier in the week delayed implementation of OSHA’s executive order for businesses that have over 100 employees to require vaccine-or-test policy until further review by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.
About 225 staff members would have to submit to weekly testing, Stanley told the board.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.