Five Edina, Richfield officers involved in shooting of Brian Quinones were ruled justified in their actions
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Monday, Feb. 10, that no charges would be brought against the Richfield and Edina police officers who were involved in the Sept. 7 shooting death of Brian Jesus Quinones-Rosario.
A police pursuit Sept. 7 began in Edina and ended near the intersection of 77th Street East and Chicago Avenue in Richfield. The driver, Quinones-Rosario, was shot by officers from the two police departments after leaving his vehicle with a knife in hand.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident at the request of the Edina and Richfield police departments. When the sheriff’s office completed the investigation, the decision was turned over to the county attorney’s office, which rendered its decision Monday.
The five officers involved in the fatal shooting were justified in their use of deadly force and criminal charges would not be brought against them, according to the county attorney’s office.
“After careful and extensive review of the evidence, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office will not file criminal charges against Richfield or Edina police officers for the fatal shooting of Brian Quinones-Rosario,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Monday.
“First I want to acknowledge what a tragic event this was. My condolences go out to Mr. Quinones’ friends and family,” Freeman wrote in his statement. “Our office received hours of video evidence from the Richfield and Edina police squad car cameras and from Mr. Quinones’ personal Facebook Live video. When Mr. Quinones left his car after leading police on a chase, he had a knife in his hand. Subsequently, he threatened several officers with the knife. Mr. Quinones refused police requests to stand down and refused to drop the knife.”
The statement went on to read, “Under Minnesota law, it is clear that officers Pedersen, Schultz, Stariha, Carroll, and Wenande’s use of deadly force was necessary, proportional, and objectively reasonable in the face of the apparent threat of death or great bodily harm, and no criminal charges are warranted.”
The Richfield Police Department issued a statement: “The incident deeply impacted the Quinones family, the officers involved, and our community. The Richfield Police Department and the City of Richfield understand this has been a long, challenging process. The Richfield Police Department is committed to working with our community as we begin healing from this tragic event.”
The city of Edina and the police department also responded to the decision by the attorney’s office, stating: “The city of Edina and its involved police officers, Nicholas Pedersen and Benjamin Wenande, gave their full and complete cooperation to the sheriff’s office during the investigation. Investigations of officer-involved shootings are critically important; the results affect not only the involved officers, but also the department and the community,” said City Manager Scott Neal.
“We appreciate the work of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.”
The Edina and Richfield officers who were determined to be justified in their actions are:
• Officer Nicholas Pedersen, a four-year veteran of the Edina Police Department;
• Officer Benjamin Wenande, a four-year veteran of the Edina Police Department;
• Officer Joseph Carroll, a four-year veteran of the Richfield Police Department;
• Officer Dylan Schultz, a three-year veteran of the Richfield Police Department; and
• Officer Macabe Stariha, a two-year veteran of the Richfield Police Department.
The full report by the county attorney may be found here: https://www.hennepinattorney.org/-/media/Attohttps://trimurl.co/mE7C2s.
