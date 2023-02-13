Peter Brosius

As artistic director for the Children’s Theatre Company, Scott Brosius is often on stage himself, coaching actors and ensuring that actors, designers and musicians are ready for each show. (Submitted photo)

 Dan Norman

For the past 26 years, Edina resident Peter Brosius has made dozens of productions come alive as the artistic director of the Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis.

Brosius, who is preparing ‘Corduroy’ for its Feb. 14 through April 2 run, became involved with the theater company in 1997, when he was recruited to become its new artistic director. Prior to working at the company, he worked in theater in New York City.

