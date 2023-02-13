As artistic director for the Children’s Theatre Company, Scott Brosius is often on stage himself, coaching actors and ensuring that actors, designers and musicians are ready for each show. (Submitted photo)
For the past 26 years, Edina resident Peter Brosius has made dozens of productions come alive as the artistic director of the Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis.
Brosius, who is preparing ‘Corduroy’ for its Feb. 14 through April 2 run, became involved with the theater company in 1997, when he was recruited to become its new artistic director. Prior to working at the company, he worked in theater in New York City.
As the artistic director, Brosius is responsible for putting together creative teams for each production, planning seasons and attending rehearsals. He works alongside the managing director, Kimberly Motes, and usually directs two to three shows per season.
“I spend a fair amount of time with playwrights and directors and designers, helping the projects sort of reach their fullest potential,” Brosius said. “We’ve been able to do some extraordinary work. I couldn’t be more proud of the work.”
The theater company returned to the stage last year after performing virtually because of COVID. Getting back under the lights has been rewarding, Brosius said.
“When we started to come back last season, there was literally a palpable joy. We made a speech every single night of our production and I would greet the audience and welcome them and thank them for coming and thank them for their support,” Brosius said. “Everyone just burst into applause because they were happy to be back.”
The theater company has received the same support and love from the community since beginning its newest season, according to Brosius.
“It’s just been a thrill. We love doing what we do. We love having audiences in this space. We love making work for this community, and to have this community back and have the community responding so deeply to the work, it’s a great joy,” Brosius said.
While the Children’s Theatre Company produces shows for everyone, its shows aim to provide an immersive theater experience for younger children and teens, who are often forgotten in the theater world. These experiences are essential for youngsters, according to Brosius.
“Theater can help young people see the world. They can see themselves in ways that they may not have. They can see others in ways that they never imagined,” Brosius said. “A theater piece allows you to rehearse very complicated moments in life – change, loss, discovery … being afraid, being confused. And you get to watch characters live through complex emotional, physical, spiritual journeys.”
Brosius also believes that theater can help children form friendships, gain confidence and most importantly, have fun.
“I think theater exercises the muscle of empathy and helps build curiosity because we live in a very, very, very small world and it’s so interconnected and it’s very important that we know how to share and explore and laugh with people who are radically different than we are,” Brosius said.
The company’s newest production, “Corduroy,” brings the classic 1968 children’s book to life, following a teddy bear who goes on a journey to find the missing button from his corduroy overalls, getting into plenty of shenanigans on the way.
Brosius said the show is “a comedy of misunderstanding and misapprehension and near misses.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.