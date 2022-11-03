Century Home badge

Edina houses recognized as Century Homes could receive a plaque such as this one that recognizes 100-plus-year-old homes in Hastings. (Image from City Council agenda packet)

As Edina’s housing stock reaches distinguished old age, the Edina Heritage Preservation Commission wants to recognize dwellings that have stood for 100 years or more.

In its 2023 work plan proposal, presented to the City Council this week, the commission outlined plans to develop a potential program called Century Homes. The program would look similar to other home recognition programs across the state, such as those in St. Cloud, Hastings, St. Louis Park, Minneapolis, Hopkins and Lake City.

