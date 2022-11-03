As Edina’s housing stock reaches distinguished old age, the Edina Heritage Preservation Commission wants to recognize dwellings that have stood for 100 years or more.
In its 2023 work plan proposal, presented to the City Council this week, the commission outlined plans to develop a potential program called Century Homes. The program would look similar to other home recognition programs across the state, such as those in St. Cloud, Hastings, St. Louis Park, Minneapolis, Hopkins and Lake City.
Heritage Preservation Commissioner Jane Lonnquist was first introduced to a home recognition program at a 2019 state preservation conference in St. Cloud. That city established its Century Homes program in 1998 and to date has accepted over 85 “century homes.”
“We think it’s an exciting, low-cost, high-yield program,” Lonnquist, a lead on the project, told the City Council at its Oct. 6 meeting.
The committee’s research found more than 200 homes that are already 100 years old in Edina and 130 others that will turn 100 between 2023 and 2025. The committee hopes to launch the program in 2024 to coincide with the centennial of the Country Club District whose first homes were constructed in 1924.
A Century Homes designation would require homeowners to fill out an application, write a report about the history of their home, and pay a fee for a plaque.
The committee proposed the Edina Historical Society and House Novel, a national platform that allows homeowners to document their homes’ history, as primary partners on the project. They also proposed partnering with the Edina Rotary Club and Edina Public Schools. With these partners, the committee wants to create engagement activities such as walking tours.
The Heritage Preservation Commission also hopes to use social media to inform people about the project, student member Ashwin Maheshwari said.
The commission also hopes to create a Century Homes database, allowing residents to easily access the history of these homes through maps and reports written by homeowners.
“I really like this notion of downloading history because the people who live in these homes know a lot about them. They get to love them and they want to pass that along, and too often it goes with them. They leave the house or pass away and then you can never find it,” Councilmember Kevin Staunton said.
The City Council meets next on Nov. 1, where staff will present recommendations and gather feedback from council members. On Dec. 6, the council will approve the final work plan for 2023. The work plan will launch on Jan. 1, 2023.
