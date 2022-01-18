With COVID-19 infection rates surging in Edina, the city has established temporary safety measures to curb the spread of the virus.
During a special meeting Jan. 7, the Edina City Council voted to pivot city meetings to a virtual format through at least the month of February. Other city strategies to address the surge include the suspension and cancellation of certain programs, like Walk with the Mayor, and services, like in-house visits by Public Works.
For Dec. 29 through Jan. 4, the number of new cases was 821 per 100,000, which is over 15 times the rate deemed high transmission, according to a Jan. 9 letter sent to residents by Edina Mayor Jim Hovland. He added that the majority of cases are among the unvaccinated.
“Please do your part to protect yourself, your family, friends and neighbors. Wear a mask and get your booster shot or get vaccinated. Let’s have Edina known as the ‘most boosted’ community in the state of Minnesota,” Hovland said in the letter.
As of Jan. 17, three ICU beds in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro were available, according to the state’s COVID-19 Response Capacity tracker.
The council also voted at the meeting on a resolution to encourage residents to heed COVID precautions, such as by wearing an appropriate face covering, getting fully vaccinated, washing hands and maintaining social distancing guidelines in public spaces.
A mask mandate, which was also up for consideration by the council Jan. 7, did not garner approval. In rejecting the mandate, a main driver cited by councilmembers was a stated difficulty in enforcement. The sole councilmember to support the mandate was Kevin Staunton.
Vaccination rates in Edina are high, city spokesperson Jennifer Bennerotte told the Sun Current.
Bloomington Public Health, which is contracted by the city for public health services, has reported that nearly 6,000 people of all ages in Edina-only zip codes have not received any vaccine doses, she added. The numbers could be higher as not all Edina residents live within these zip codes.
City meetings go virtual, certain services suspended
To watch online meetings of the council, Housing and Redevelopment Authority and Planning Commission, members of the public can tune in live on cable TV, on the city’s website, edinamn.gov/livemeetings, or on it’s Facebook page, facebook.com/edinamn. Residents are able to call in to provide public comment during the meetings.
Meetings of other advisory boards and commissions will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/edinatv.
Several city programs and services have been suspended or canceled as a result of the COVID-19 surge. This includes the January and February Walk with the Mayor events, Police Department tours and ride-alongs, Fire Station tours, and in-house visits by Public Works employees.
The city is also urging residents to schedule appointments before visiting Edina City Hall or the Public Works facility, as many employees are working remotely, according to a news release.
Residents can book appointments online for fingerprinting, filing homestead applications, obtaining keys for park shelters and for permits, contractor registrations, property files and other services with the Building Inspections Division. For other services, call 952-927-8861.
Vaccine-or-testing policy for staff
In the aftermath of a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court last week, the city’s intent to implement a vaccine-or-testing policy by Feb. 9 may be disrupted.
To fall in line with what Occupational Safety and Health Administration would have required of employers with more than 100 employees, the city had announced to employees Jan. 7 that it intended to implement a vaccine-or-testing policy. The policy would require city employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or to submit to regular testing.
But last week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to delay OSHA’s order to require large employers to implement this policy until further review by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.
This may affect whether the city still plans to go forward with the vaccine-or-testing policy, City Manager Scott Neal told the Sun Current Jan. 14.
“We’re not entirely sure how it affects it, how much of it is affected but it absolutely affects it,” he said.
The city is in the process of figuring that out, he said. City staff members are meeting with the city’s legal team and advisors with the League of Minnesota Cities to determine a course of action, according to Neal’s Jan. 14 Friday Report.
Though the city could still implement the mandate without an OSHA requirement to do so, the question becomes, “Should we … if we’re not mandated to?” Neal told the Sun Current.
Considerations on whether to implement the policy include how much medical data to require from employees, questions of personal freedom, and the cost to implement weekly testing, Neal noted.
The number of employees who would need to undergo testing is still unknown, but will be determined within the next couple of weeks, as they are now required to input their vaccination status, he said. There are about 330 full-time employees at the city.
Neal intended to update to employees this week on whether the policy will be implemented.
