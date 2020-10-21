Edina will re-enroll in a metro-focused program to add much-needed housing types in the city.
The Metropolitan Council’s Local Housing Incentives Account Program allows cities in the metro to enroll every 10 years in order to receive grants to increase certain housing types in the city. Earlier this month, the Edina City Council voted to re-enroll in the program, which opens up the potential for funding projects that add units of affordable housing and a mix of multi-family housing for all stages of life.
In order to re-enroll in the program, the city must also approve its goals for adding these types of housing units between 2021 and 2030. For affordable housing, the goal is 992-1,804 new units. For life-cycle housing, the goal is 3,700 new units.
These numbers are up dramatically from the decade before where the goal was 138-212 units of affordable housing and 210-400 units of life-cycle housing.
While having a goal for affordable housing encourages lower-income options for Edina residents, having a goal for life-cycle housing is meant to ensure that cities have a mix of housing types for all stages of life. For example, someone who is young and new to the city may opt to live in an apartment, but later on, may want to move to a townhouse development.
For Edina, these goals directly correlate to those determined in the city’s 2018 Comprehensive Plan.
The grants, if awarded, would come from the Metropolitan Livable Communities Act, the Department of Employment and Economic Development and Hennepin County brownfield cleanup funding.
From 2013 to 2019, the city received more than $10.8 million in grants through this program, which went toward funding all types of development: commercial, affordable and mixed-use almost evenly.
The city needed to re-enroll in order to continue to be eligible for the funds, said Edina’s affordable housing development manager, Stephanie Hawkinson.
The goals for affordable and life-cycle housing are calculated on separate factors. The affordable housing need number is determined based on forecasted growth in the city, the economy and other variables. The life-cycle housing goal is based on the amount of land in the city guided for multi-family housing and the median density allowed.
There are no repercussions for not meeting the goals, Hawkinson said. It relies heavily on money available, she added.
City Council member Kevin Staunton said at the meeting that it’s important to remember that the value of affordable and life-cycle housing goes beyond just city limits.
“I’m pleased that we’re part of this because I think it’s a signal that we’re part of a larger region,” he said.
