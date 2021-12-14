The city of Edina has requested state funds to support a project that would replace and expand its existing Fire Station No. 2 as well as relocate its community health sector into an all-encompassing facility.
The funding request, approved by the Edina City Council at its Nov. 3 meeting, would seek funding through the Minnesota Legislature’s 2022 State Capital Investment and Bonding Bill. The 2022 Legislative session is set to begin Jan. 31.
The $10 million request is intended to fund the acquisition, design and construction of a potential new building, which would replace the existing second Edina fire station, house the department’s Community Health Division services and be relocated within the southeast quadrant of the city, according to a project summary in the capital budget request sent by the city to Minnesota Management and Budget. The new building is being referred to as the Community Health and Safety Center in legislative documents.
In addition to receiving funding from the sale of state general obligation bonds if approved by the Legislature, the city would contribute a match of $10 million – for a tentative total project cost of $20 million.
The facility would have the traditional firefighting services, including staff for fire prevention and inspection services, fire suppression and other emergency medical services. An ECMO vehicle, acquired by the city through a partnership with the University of Minnesota to aid those experiencing cardiac arrest, is also intended to be housed in the new building.
Expanded capacity within the larger fire station would likely support a team of about eight to nine full-time firefighters, Rep. Heather Edelson (D-Edina) told the Sun Current.
The other city services to be included in the new facility would be the Community Health Division, which, as part of the Fire Department, oversees recycling and organics collection services, restaurant and swimming pool inspections and rental housing licensing and inspection services.
Locating the Community Health Division, currently housed at City Hall, among other services provided by the Fire Department at this site would, “allow staff to create pro-active programming to provide preventative services before a situation becomes an emergency,” according to the project summary. It added that the facility would also be designed to implement space for various events, like a vaccination clinic or disaster medication distribution site.
For years, the city has sought to address a need for a new or expanded fire station in Edina. In 2019, a city-requested study with Five Bugles Design, an architectural and engineering company that specializes in public safety, recommended a that new second fire station be completed in the city.
The study identified “vulnerabilities for longer response times in the future if calls for service continue to increase. We clearly need a new station in the Southdale area,” City Manager Scott Neal told the Sun Current in an email.
The Five Bugles Design study also said the city should keep the existing Fire Station No. 1 and plan for the continued growth in population in the northeast section of Edina by looking to build a third fire station, likely by 2029.
The bonding bill request for funding would be focused on the second fire station, which Neal said is “all about planning for the future.” He said the city is currently meeting its emergency response targets set by Hennepin County, but that this will become increasingly difficult with “the growth of the community, traffic and increased calls for service that we are expecting.”
The Five Bugles study did find that the Edina Fire Department was meeting its own goals of responding to fire and advanced life support calls within an average of eight minutes. The 2018 Edina Comprehensive Plan identified a goal for a six-minute response time in 90% of cases, which the study said would be difficult to achieve but obtainable at least within the city’s urban core.
From 2013 to 2020, the average response time has increased by 23%. The total number of incidents increased by that same percent over that period of time, according to a data request by the Sun Current that was fulfilled by the city.
In 2020, average response time was about six and a half minutes, the data show.
Space for a new, relocated fire station may require 2-4 acres of land, the Five Bugles Design study said, which presents a challenge for the land-locked city without many options for land to purchase, according to a 2019 article by the Sun Current.
“We’re going to have to be opportunistic from a real estate standpoint to find that,” Neal said at that time.
Fire Station No. 2, located at 7335 York Ave., is staffed with two paramedic/firefighters, a fire engine, an ambulance and a support vehicle, the city said. More than one-third of its response area is located in Richfield, which the Five Bugles study identified as another problem.
A spot for the relocation could be near the southeast corner of Southdale Center, which would address “the major call density in that part of the city,” the project summary said. The new location could also expand the ability of the department to offer additional mutual aid assistance in the metro, it added.
The project must be regionally significant to be included in the bonding bill, Edelson noted. “I’m hopeful, given the regional significance of what we’re asking for with the community health project, that we will be given serious consideration,” she said.
The project summary notes that Edina community health employees are part of a larger consortium with Bloomington and Richfield to provide health services to all of their residents. It also notes that the Edina Fire Department is the host department for Minnesota Task Force One, the state’s Urban Search and Rescue Team, in addition to aiding other communities for technical rescue. The ECMO truck is also meant to aid other communities in the near vicinity.
The estimated $20 million project cost takes into account property acquisition, design fees, construction and occupancy costs like furniture and carpeting, the city said.
A bonding request made by the city earlier this year to help fund improvements to Braemar Arena is expected to be withdrawn, Neal said.
But legislation in the next session will look to increase the approved amount of $23.3 million to $53.3 million for the local option sales tax, which will go before Edina voters in the midterm elections of 2022 to cover improvements to Braemar Park as a whole, including the arena, Edelson noted.
To approve bonding for a community project, a request must be first sought through the Capital Investment Committee in both the Senate and House of Representatives. At the end of the legislative session, each of the chambers’ committees will meet to negotiate which projects will be included in the final joint bonding bill. The final bill must then be signed by the Minnesota governor.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.