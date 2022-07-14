The city of Edina is looking to restore the greenery around the Wooddale Avenue path, intended to further a goal to create healthier landscapes across the community.
The effort, which launched last month, would replace invasive plant species that currently surround the path, including buckthorn, purple loosestrife and leafy spurge, with native plantings. According to Jessica Wilson, the city’s water resources coordinator, the restoration is meant to have both environmental and accessibility benefits for the path, which splits Lake Nancy and Lake Otto.
“It’ll stabilize the bank of that path so we don’t have any more erosion. So that’s a big part of it,” she said. “And then … it’s just a part of supporting pollinator habitat and restoring natural areas.”
Easier maintenance of the vegetation and some improved water quality are also intended benefits, Wilson added.
The push to install more native plantings in place of invasive species is part of several city initiatives, including the 2015 Park System Strategic Plan and the Climate Action Plan, approved late last year, Wilson said.
“That is a big part of it, it is just a healthier, more climate-resilient landscape,” she said.
The Lake Nancy Lake Association, an organization that includes about 20 shoreline properties, asked the city a couple of years ago to remove buckthorn and perform other restoration work along the path, Wilson said.
Connie Carrino, one of the five boardmembers who are part of the Lake Nancy Lake Association, said the group’s members have wanted to pull the large amount of buckthorn out themselves but knew the work required a coordinated effort with the city in order to be completed.
Eventually, the Wooddale Path effort rose to the top of the queue of such restoration projects the city has been implementing, Wilson said.
When the association found out the city was pursuing the Wooddale Path project, members were “pleasantly surprised,” Carrino said. The association met with city officials, including Wilson and Engineering Director Chad Millner, to discuss the project June 8.
The association seeks to improve not only the accessibility of the path, but water quality, such as by creating a “buffer zone” with the new vegetation to reduce runoff from the path into the surrounding lakes, Carrino said.
But the top goal for the association when it comes to the path is buckthorn removal, she added.
“We’re very supportive,” Carrino said of the project.
Thoughts expressed by association members at the meeting included concerns about safety due to the narrowness of the shared-use path, a desire to protect the shorelines and inquiries about when the Highway 62 pedestrian bridge would be usable again, according to Wilson and the project page on the city’s engagement website, Better Together Edina.
The bridge, which connects the Wooddale Path across the highway to Rosland Park, was damaged and closed earlier this year and has yet to reopen.
Carrino noted that though the path is used all year long, frequency of use has reduced since the bridge has been closed.
After removal of invasive species, dead trees and green ash trees due to emerald ash borer threat, the city plans to install native plantings, and possibly, certain types of tree or shrub plantings, depending on neighbor input, Wilson said.
The path will not be widened but checks for erosion will be done, she added. It is also expected to appear more “open” following completion, Wilson said, as the amount of buckthorn currently blocks path users’ views of the other side. “Once that is removed, and ash trees and just other dead trees ... it might look really bare to people, they might be surprised.”
In terms of the path’s appearance once the project is complete, Wilson urged those who frequent the area to be patient, because restoration projects such as the Lake Cornelia Vegetated Buffer project take a few years to “reach their full beauty.”
“The first year when it looks really dry and crusty and fuzzy and patchy, we could say just have faith a little bit,” Wilson said.
She added that after three years, Lake Cornelia’s restored landscape is “really, really beautiful. … There’s lots of blooms and a lot of color, and a lot of variety and diversity and pollinators are loving it.”
The city does not have an initial design yet for the Wooddale restoration project, Wilson said. But once it is completed, it will be uploaded to the city’s engagement website, Better Together Edina, and be available for feedback, she said.
A finalized plan is expected this fall, she added.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
