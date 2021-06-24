Edina City Hall

The city of Edina has been allocated $4.9 million in funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. City Manager Scott Neal presented a proposed spending plan to the Edina City Council last week. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)

The city of Edina has been allocated $4.9 million in funds through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

City Manager Scott Neal addressed the Edina City Council June 15 to present his initial recommended spending plan. The city took feedback from residents on its engagement website, bettertogetheredina.org, and at a couple of community meetings. The funds are meant to provide economic relief to Americans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law March 11.

The City Council should expect to take initial action on the proposed plan at its July 21 meeting, Neal told the council. After an approval takes place, staff will work to go into greater detail on the aspects of the proposed plan. Then, the City Council will plan to act on the detailed plan on Sept. 9. Spending would take place as soon as possible, Neal added.

Half of the funds will be delivered to the city this year while the other half will come in 2022. The city will have until the end of 2024 to finish spending the federal funds.

When the city received nearly $4 million in federal CARES Act funds last year, about 70% went to internal city government costs while 30% went to direct program and service costs, according to city documents.

For the American Rescue Plan funds, Neal said he wanted to flip those percentages.

“Deploying more of this money externally than internally feels fair to me given the stated purpose of the money is to help the community recover from the economic and societal damage caused by the pandemic,” Neal said in the staff report.

The general spending plan is as follows, according to city documents:

• Planting 1,000 trees on public and private properties in the city, including a large percentage of trees being placed around multifamily housing areas that lack trees

• Providing food aid and rental assistance for people in need

• Giving financial aid to small businesses, and assisting support programs through the 50th & France Business Association and Edina Chamber of Commerce

• Expanding the city’s current shared mental health and social worker program

• Recouping revenue loss from the city’s recreation enterprise operations from last year

• Investing in HVAC improvements in city facilities

• Investing in the extension of broadband connections to the city’s water, sewer and storm sewer equipment

• Investing in partnerships with broadband service providers to incentivize building out their systems in the city

Each of these initiatives would cost between $100,000 and $500,000.

