The city of Edina is pursuing a tenant protection ordinance that is meant to help provide renters with housing stability, especially amid a looming lift of eviction moratoriums.
The city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority unanimously approved the draft proposal for the ordinance at an April 8 meeting. The city must return for City Council approval at a later date, tentatively set for the summer, said Risi Karim, Edina’s city management fellow. The goal of the ordinance is to help protect renters within units that are designated as naturally occurring affordable housing, or NOAH.
“(It) reaffirms the city’s commitment to equitable and affordable living in Edina,” Karim told the Sun Current.
NOAH properties are those that have some units rented at an affordable rate to households with incomes at or below 60% area median income, without a subsidy from a federal program.
The new ordinance would likely require property owners to give its current tenants a three-month protection period if there is a new owner, according to a city staff report. Property owners must pay for the relocation of tenants if during that three-month period of time they increase the rent, re-screen existing residents or implement the non-renewal of current leases without cause, forcing the tenant to move.
Karim said this initiative will also be helpful ahead of the eventual lifting of eviction moratoriums, which were implemented nationwide to restrict the ability of landlords to kick tenants out for not paying rent during the pandemic. As COVID-19 seems likely to subside over the next year, she said it’s natural that landlords would want to raise rent to offset losses due to the pandemic – the tenant protection ordinance would help lessen any potential hit to those renters.
An April 2020 Maxfield Research study found that Edina has nearly 700 NOAH properties, which were built before 1970. The study’s report added that for those properties, a change in ownership would likely result in increased rents.
The report said that having the ordinance in place prior to any sale of a NOAH property will help decrease the number of tenants who will become rent-burdened or have to move without assistance.
Residents and community members have expressed concerns about the displacement of low-income tenants of NOAH properties in the case of new ownership, according to the city staff report. In January, the Edina Neighbors for Affordable Housing group conducted a roundtable discussion with relevant stakeholders to provide a recommendation for a tenant protection ordinance should the city go ahead with pursuing one.
Among the roundtable’s participants were housing nonprofit employees, affordable housing developers and tenants. The group’s recommendations included having the ordinance apply to a property with three or more housing units with two or more of those being affordable and requiring a new owner to send a notice to tenants within 30 days of acquisition of any changes.
HRA commissioner and City Councilmember Kevin Staunton clarified during the April 8 meeting that this is simply intended to be a three-month buffer for tenants in the case of changes due to a new property owner. Karim affirmed this, adding that this doesn’t mean a new owner cannot raise their rent at some point, but rather providing some temporary protection.
Staunton also pointed out that at the roundtable, there was a lack of non-affordable-housing landlords participating. He said he wanted to make sure those property owners are also included in conversations. Karim responded that the city will do so.
Carolyn Jackson, another HRA commissioner and City Councilmember, said she would like to see a public hearing on this issue. Karim told the Sun Current she expects to gather feedback in a formal way, such as through a public hearing or Better Together Edina, the city’s public-input website.
In the staff report, the city cites the approved 2018 Comprehensive Plan, the most recent plan, in its aim “to aid and secure affordable lifecycle housing for a diverse community,” adding that supporting tenant rights helps those vulnerable communities to be treated fairly.
Bloomington, Richfield, St. Louis Park and Hopkins have all passed ordinances like this, the staff report noted.
