Community members discussed ways to combat hate and spoke of their own experiences in dealing with bias at a forum earlier this month.
The Stop the Hate forum, hosted by the city of Edina’s Human Rights & Relations Commission, was held Sept. 12 in Edina City Hall’s Council Chambers. The event featured scheduled and open-mic speakers, plus local and regional panelists.
The speakers included Ankita Deka, an associate professor of social work at Augsburg University; James Darville, of OutFront Minnesota; Steve Hunegs, of the regional Jewish Community Relations Council; Nicole Jennings, of the Anti-Racism Collective of Edina; and Ellen Kennedy, of World Without Genocide; as well as Sen. Melisa López Franzen (D-Edina), Rep. Heather Edelson (D-Edina); Edina Public Schools Superintendent Stacie Stanley and Edina Mayor Jim Hovland.
Personal experiences
Moderator Jasmine Brett Stringer Moore, also a Human Rights & Relations Commissioner, kicked off the event. The first speaker was Deka, who spoke about the experiences of Asian Americans. She mentioned an increase in violence toward this group, likely due to misinformation about COVID-19 and terms like “China virus,” she said.
“We are invisible in the conversation on racism and colonialism,” she said. “Small acknowledgements from the city of Edina, the City Council as well as our representatives and senators and our school districts could actually go a long way in sending a strong message that anti-Asian hate crimes are not acceptable.”
Combating conversion therapy has been a focus for OutFront Minnesota, an LGBTQ rights organization, as the state Legislature failed to take action to stop the practice, said Darville, policy and organizing director for the organization. In July, Gov. Tim Walz took a step to help, signing an executive order to ban conversion therapy, Darville noted.
Hunegs, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, mentioned the organization’s involvement in asking for an increased sentence for those involved in the bombing of the Dar-Al-Farooq mosque.
Hunegs said he would be speaking in court during the sentencing. “If there’s a way to stop the hate, that’s it,” he said.
Jennings, a Black Edina resident who is a member of the Anti-Racism Collective of Edina, talked about the conversations she needed to have with her children in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. She said she told them that, “They don’t have to live life in fear … No matter what they may see or hear, they deserve the world just like everyone else.”
Action steps
Several panelists discussed ways the community can take steps to fight hate.
Kennedy, executive director of World Without Genocide and a past winner of the Edina Tom Oye Human Rights award, mentioned the importance of not being a bystander in situations that require intervention, but rather an “upstander.”
“I ask you to stand up and speak out when you witness acts or hear words of discrimination or hate,” she said.
López Franzen, who was recently elected the Minnesota Senate DFL minority leader as the first Latina to hold the position, spoke about several bills that have moved through the state Legislature meant to address hate and bias. Those included an anti-bullying law, passed in 2014, and a Senate resolution, introduced this spring, that condemned acts of increased violence toward Asian Americans.
She also mentioned Travis’ Law, which requires 911 operators to direct calls to mental health officials when the situation is appropriate.
Edelson encouraged people to lean into the discomfort when discussing difficult topics.
At Edina Public Schools, the administration holds the vision that “each and every student would discover their possibilities and thrive,” and in order to do that, students need to feel like they belong, Superintendent Stanley said at the forum. She also acknowledged the strides that Black families have made in Edina, particularly around the turn of the 20th century with the Yancey family.
“We just need to understand and harness our history ... to move forward,” Stanley said.
The last speaker of the event was Mayor Hovland, who said times of crisis can lead to an opportunity for people to find common ground, like after 9/11, but also to exploitation, like the internment of Japanese Americans after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
“We need to be vigilant against this bias that can become hatred,” he said. “And the question we need to be asking ourselves is, ‘Who do we want to be as a people?’”
