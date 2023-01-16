The Edina City Council welcomed two new councilmembers, Kate Agnew and Julie Risser, at its first meeting of the year on Jan. 3.
Agnew and Risser were both sworn into office by City Clerk Sharon Allison and appointed to the Housing and Redevelopment Authority by Mayor Jim Hovland.
“A hearty warm welcome to our two new councilmembers,” Councilmember James Pierce said at the meeting. “I’m excited to work with both of you.”
While running for City Council, Agnew emphasized her desire to create more affordable housing, adapt to climate change and make sure all Edina residents feel safe.
Prior to joining the council, Agnew served as the commission chair of the city’s Planning Commission. In an interview with the Sun Current, Agnew said the city’s planning process depends on residents expressing their thoughts and opinions and that she vows to listen to every voice in the community while serving on the council.
Currently, she is the treasurer of philanthropies for the Edina Federated Women’s Club and a member of the Hennepin County Adult Mental Health Local Advisory Council. She has a Bachelor of Arts from Macalester College and an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and works as vice president of engineering at Kyros, a software company based in Minneapolis.
According to Risser’s statements in the Sun Current Voters Guide, she ran for City Council out of concern for over-development in Edina, in addition to road congestion, public safety and infrastructure maintenance. She said that as a councilmember, she will make sure developments are beneficial to the community.
“It was wonderful to campaign and to talk to so many residents,” Risser said her first council meeting. “I am looking forward to working with councilmembers. It’s good to be here.”
Risser has a Bachelor of Arts from Carleton College, a Master of Arts from Indiana University and a doctorate from the University of Iowa. She has worked as an assistant professor of land acquisition for solar energy, a museum director, an editor and an AmeriCorps volunteer. She also serves as a board member of Clean Water Action Minnesota and National Clean Water Action.
The council also appointed Hovland and councilmembers to various city commissions and committees where they will serve for the next few years.
Hovland and Councilmember Carolyn Jackson were appointed to the City School District Partnership Committee and councilmember Agnew was appointed to the Southwest Cable Commission.
Pierce was appointed to the board of the I-494 Corridor Commission as well as the I-494 Airport to Highway 169 Project Policy Advisory Committee. Risser was also appointed to the I-494 Airport to Highway 169 Project Policy Advisory Committee.
“It’s going to be a wonderful council,” Hovland said.
