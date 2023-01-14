Having faced resistance from city staff, a plan to replace a duplex with townhomes in the Grandview District will be presented at the next Edina City Council meeting.
Councilmembers will review a sketch plan for the proposed three-unit building Jan. 17. The townhomes would replace the existing duplex at 5201 Grandview Lane. The Planning Commission reviewed the plan at its Dec. 14 meeting.
The proposed development would require a Comprehensive Plan amendment to re-guide the site from low-density residential to medium-density residential, and a rezoning from a Double Dwelling Unit District, or R-2, to a Planned Residence District, or PRD-3. It would also require multiple variances, including setbacks on all sides.
City staff suggested the entire block of Grandview Lane could be studied further within the next Comprehensive Plan update. Under a Comprehensive Plan update, the area could be re-guided as medium-density residential, consistent with medium-density designations to the east and west, according to the presentation given to the Planning Commission.
The city last updated the Comprehensive Plan in 2018 and will update it again in 2028.
Community Development Director Cary Teague said the city could grant zoning variances like they did for the four row homes at 4404 Valley View Road in September.
“We might want to consider something similar to what we discussed with that last project, considering density on the entire block as part of a bigger study when we look at future areas of change,” Teague said.
City staff determined the variances “indicat[e] the proposed increase in density is too much for the site and not appropriate,” according to the presentation.
“Generally, the neighbors have been extremely happy with the project,” Steve Behnke, senior project manager of Donnay Homes, said. “It definitely fits the neighborhood.”
Units would be multilevel with up to four bedrooms and three bathrooms, a basement and a two car garage, according to Behnke.
“I don’t think it’s really reasonable to request the landowner to wait through the Comprehensive Plan cycle,” he said. “It’s a long way away.”
Commissioner Bonnie Padilla’s thoughts about the proposed townhome were similar to those she had about the row homes on Valley View Road.
“This could, and possibly should, be a higher-density area, but I will pretty much make the same comment that I made about the Valley View project, which is that I think the neighborhood needs to be looked at holistically,” Padilla said. “ ... And I think that there are more and better ways to come up with middle price units.”
Kate Agnew, then commission chair, agreed with Padilla on the need to look at the issue more broadly.
“If we are thinking about it as one single redevelopment within the existing block, I would feel like we’d get a lot of challenges that it doesn’t fit within the existing context of the neighborhood,” she said.
Stephanie Hawkinson, affordable housing development manager for Edina, wrote to Teague on Dec. 9 that she did not support the proposed plan.
According to Hawkinson, a home valued at $355,600 is affordable to households with incomes at or below 80% of the Area Median Income.
The value of the existing duplex is $657,700, or $328,850 per unit, designating it as Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing, or NOAH.
Units for the proposed townhome are estimated to start at $600,000, according to the Donnay Homes’ applicant narrative.
Hawkinson stated that affordable housing, such as the units at 5201 Grandview Lane, are becoming “increasingly rare” and this “conflicts with Edina’s value of equity and inclusion.”
According to Hawkinson, since 2008, nearly 1,000 moderately priced housing units have been torn down and replaced with high-end luxury housing.
“I do not support the proposal as replacing two affordable homes with market rate homes does not appear to comply with any city policies or plans and fails to serve a larger public purpose,” Hawkinson wrote.
The City Council will review the sketch plan at its next meeting on Jan. 17.
