The Edina City Council recently said goodbye to two councilmembers, Ron Anderson and Kevin Staunton.
Staunton, who did not seek reelection, is leaving the council after serving for eight years. Anderson, who lost his reelection bid in November, will leave after four years on the council.
As the council’s last meeting of the year came to an end Dec. 20, councilmembers and city staff expressed their gratitude for Staunton and Anderson’s work for the city.
Councilmember Carolyn Jackson thanked them for their passionate efforts while serving on the council. “Every conversation we’ve had has been just thoughtful and with the best intentions in mind always, and I’ve learned a lot from both of you,” said Jackson, who joined the council at the beginning of 2022.
Ann Swenson, who served on the council from 2005 to 2017, said in a farewell video from the city that Anderson always “shows up enthusiastic, … has good ideas and he’s positive.”
City Manager Scott Neal shared a story about a box of bow ties an Edina resident sent to Staunton in 2016 after she watched a City Council meeting where he was wearing one. “Her husband had died but he had worn his bow tie every day to work and she wanted Councilmember Staunton to have these bow ties,” Neal said.
At the time, Staunton wasn’t allowed to accept the package because it would violate the gift law, but on Jan. 4, 2023, he’ll finally be able to receive it. “I have been thinking about those bow ties for eight years,” Staunton said.
Neal said that when he first met Staunton in 2010, the councilmember “was somebody who was already deeply involved in city government affairs. He was interested in the direction of the community, and I think always had a spirit for service, and I recognized that pretty early in my time in Edina.”
Mayor Jim Hovland spoke about Staunton’s ability to help others think about situations from all angles. “He can quickly bring you over to his way of thinking about something because of the way that he thinks things through,” Hovland said.
Anderson shared that he, Jackson and Allison have had a running 25-cent bet on what the adjournment time will be at each meeting. “I want you to know, member Jackson, that all those quarters that I’ve been collecting from you are in a jar on my mantel to be used for emergency purposes only,” Anderson said.
Staunton, who is the city attorney and assistant city manager for Excelsior, reflected on his many years working in local government. “It’s been 17 years, or you know, 85, 90 dog years, that I’ve been doing this and it’s just been an extraordinary experience,” he said.
Anderson voiced the appreciation he has felt for his colleagues and city staff over the last four years, including Neal, Jennifer Bennerotte, the city’s communications director, and Sharon Allison, city clerk.
“It’s been an eye-opening, fast-moving learning experience, as well as a true blessing,” Anderson said. “What I’ve learned is that an excellent and talented staff can accomplish almost anything.”
Anderson began serving on the council in 2019, marking his first time holding public office. Outside of the council, he boasts over 40 years of residential development and real estate business expertise from operating his family’s business in New Hope and a large regional real estate office in Edina.
When he’s not working, Anderson keeps busy running track and field and hanging out with his family, including his eight grandchildren, who all live in Edina.
Staunton began his first term on the council in 2015 after eight years on the Planning Commission, and won reelection in 2018. He also coaches in the Edina eighth and ninth grade baseball recreation league.
Anderson and Staunton’s seats on the council will be filled by Kate Agnew and Julie Risser beginning in January 2023.
