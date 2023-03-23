A 118-unit apartment project in the Southdale area appeared at risk of a forced work stoppage last month after neighbors raised alarm about an apparent deviation from the city-approved plans.
A review of the approval process, however, found that regulations were properly followed, Edina City Manager Scott Neal said during the March 7 City Council meeting.
Residents living near the project site, 4040 70th Street West, told the city about their observations the week of Feb. 13, according to Neal. “Specifically, they noticed a larger fourth story than what they were anticipating,” he said.
Forty-Forty Flats, formerly known as the Cornelia View Apartments, will be an affordable senior housing complex ranging in height from three to four stories. The project is a product of Lupe Development and Ecumen.
“An initial look at the project by city staff found what we called irregularities in what was being constructed compared to the renderings approved by the City Council in 2021,” Neal explained.
In his weekly email bulletin on Feb. 17, he wrote that the city was communicating with the developers on the issue.
“We have asked them to determine an acceptable plan to remedy the irregularities by Thursday, Feb. 23. If an agreement for an acceptable plan is not reached, we will issue a Stop Work Order for the project at 4040 W. 70th St.,” Neal wrote.
But a review of the circumstances determined the modifications only required the approval of city staff, not the City Council. “Staff confirmed that the design modifications being constructed at the site had indeed been approved as minor modifications” during the plan review process, which culminated with the issuance of a building permit in August 2022, Neal said at the City Council meeting.
There are eight criteria that a project must meet for a design modification to require only city staff approval, he said. Those include stipulations that the modification can’t increase the number of dwelling units, increase the floor area by more than 5%, or change any condition that was required for site plan approval, such as building materials and color.
The City Council granted staff the flexibility to approve minor design modifications in 2012 and 2015 in order to reduce the number of small changes that the council had to approve, Neal explained.
“There were no substantial changes from the approved, permitted drawings, and we’re pleased that whatever minor differences existed from conceptual to technical drawings was recognized as consistent with the approved plan,” Anne Stanfield, director of business development for Ecumen, wrote in an email to the Sun Current.
Minor tweaks are expected when a project goes from the conceptual stage to construction, Neal said. “The provisions also recognized the fact that field-level design changes are necessary and inevitable for an intangible concept to mature into an intricate plan and finally to become a tangible building,” he said.
Mayor Jim Hovland said he, too, had thought something seemed different about the project compared to the plans he helped approve.
“I know when I drove by there from time to time, I’d go, ‘Am I looking at this right?’” he said. “ … Part of the issue was that it’s a funny-shaped lot and you get the orientation kind of messed up looking on paper versus looking at it in real time on the site. So I was really pleased our staff went through it so carefully and so meticulously.”
Council Member Julie Risser wasn’t so satisfied. “I have continued to hear concerns, particularly about how it appears, Risser said. “ … The structure that supports the parking is showing above ground, and it appears the plan is to bank the ground up, and so there are concerns regarding that.”
Another of her concerns is that changes to a building’s profile don’t necessarily require council approval. “That might be something that we want to think about at a future date,” she said.
Additionally, Risser advocated for improved communication on project changes.
“I’m wondering if the process could be a little more transparent,” she said, “and maybe the minor changes could be put on Better Together (the city’s public engagement website) so that residents were aware of what had been approved. And we could kind of mitigate the feelings of surprise that happen.”
Council Member James Pierce agreed with Risser on the need for clarification in scenarios similar to the 4040 70th Street West project. “I think we see this quite a bit where residents are interpreting what they’re seeing and what they understood to be agreed to,” he said, noting that the distance a building is set back from the property line is also an aspect of a project that can cause confusion or lack clarity.
Resolving matters at Forty-Forty Flats means the Southdale area will still get 118 new apartment units reserved for renters of modest means, a block from the Galleria. “With rents ranging from $650 to $1,600, the building will be affordable to seniors with household incomes between $22,000 and $58,000 per year,” Lupe Development’s project website states.
The complex is expected to welcome residents in November, Stanfield said.
