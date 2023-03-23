design illustration

The development under construction at 4040 70th Street West will include 118 units and stand three to four stories tall. (Illustration from Edina City Council meeting agenda packet)

 Andrew Wig

A 118-unit apartment project in the Southdale area appeared at risk of a forced work stoppage last month after neighbors raised alarm about an apparent deviation from the city-approved plans.

A review of the approval process, however, found that regulations were properly followed, Edina City Manager Scott Neal said during the March 7 City Council meeting.

