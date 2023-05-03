The five juvenile suspects arrested following an attempted carjacking April 26 were Edina High School students, Superintendent Stacie Stanley wrote in a message sent to families May 1.
An airsoft gun was found on one of the five suspects, whose alleged carjacking attempt prompted Valley View Middle School to go into lockdown shortly after the incident, according to a joint statement from the Edina School District and Edina Police.
The boys were arrested at 10:04 a.m., six minutes after police were called to a location near 70th Street and Antrim Road, a short distance south of Valley View.
The victim of the carjacking attempt told police the boys pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle, but that he was able to drive away.
An airsoft gun is a type of pellet gun that often has an orange tip to distinguish it from a full-powered firearm. The airsoft gun found on the carjacking suspect did not have an orange tip, according to police.
“This incident has shaken our community at its core,” Stanley wrote. “We are grateful for the swift response of the Edina Police Department, and will continue to review, and when necessary update, our safety and security protocols to support the safety of our students and staff.”
Detailed information about the boys is not being shared publicly because they are juveniles, Stanley wrote in an initial message to families. But in a later message sent May 1, she confirmed that the individuals involved in the incident all attended Edina High School, and are no longer enrolled in the district.
An investigation that included a look at surveillance video recordings found there was no evidence to indicate the airsoft gun was ever present in the High School or on a school bus, according to Stanley.
The suspects in the attempted carjacking have been referred to the Juvenile Prosecution Division of the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for charging considerations, according to a joint statement from Edina Schools and Edina Police.
