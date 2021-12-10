The Cahill District will soon be examined to determine what the future of this area of Edina could look like.
The district, which is bounded by 70th Street West, Cahill Road, Highway 100 and the Bloomington border, is known for its older buildings that are largely utilized for commercial or industrial uses. The city of Edina held a kick-off meeting last month to launch the collaborative process for guiding the future of the district, taking input from a variety of stakeholders. A working group is being assembled to study the district.
“The principal rationale for having a district plan is that we can see change coming and we want to find a way to guide it in a way that’s most beneficial to the city,” David Alkire, co-chair of the Cahill District Plan and current planning commissioner, told the Sun Current.
In 2019, the city created a small area plan for the 70th & Cahill Neighborhood Node, which called for an effort to explore the entire Cahill District with an aim to improve this area of the city. Prior to that, the 70th & Cahill node was identified in the 2008 Edina Comprehensive Plan as a potential area of change.
The small area plan, which is included in the city’s 2018 Comprehensive Plan, included key suggestions like improved access and connections, promoting the node’s assets like access to the Nine Mile Creek Regional Trail, and addressing redevelopment in a fair way that would “not only protect and preserve this neighborhood node, but will ultimately achieve increased visibility and awareness for 70th & Cahill,” the small area plan said.
The small area plan’s study area makes up the northwestern corner of the entire Cahill District.
Status of Cahill District
The entire Cahill District will be the focus for the working group made up of 11 members, including the two co-chairs, Alkire and Kate Agnew. Applications to be on that working group will remain open until Dec. 10.
The working group is expected to begin meeting in February and continue until May 2023. One of the working group’s first actions will be to choose a consulting firm to partner with on planning for the district, Agnew told those in attendance at the kick-off meeting Nov. 15.
The meeting saw nearly 100 attendees, who later spoke in groups and presented preliminary ideas on what the district should look like. Before that, city staff from various departments provided background on the district, including its relatively unchanged land usage since the 1970s and the extent to which the district is an economic engine for the city.
In the 1930s, this district was nearly all farmland. Three decades later, single-family homes had begun to fill up the space in addition to development at 70th Street West & Cahill Road. By 1979, the area was nearly all developed, Cary Teague, the city’s community development director, said at the kick-off meeting.
Since then, zoning for the area has not changed much, except for the area taken up by the 70th & Cahill node, he noted.
Potential barriers to redevelopment in the area include the Canadian Pacific railway line that cuts through the district from north to south, flood zones, especially around the Nine Mile Creek, and the lack of direct interior street connections due to the districts’ series of cul-de-sacs, Teague added.
This area is the second largest place of employment in the city with about 300 usable acres of space, Bill Neuendorf, the city’s economic development manager, said at the meeting. According to 2014 data, there were 166 independent businesses in this section of the city, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses to recreational services, he noted.
The area is the site of $3.1 billion in trade, accounting for about 24% of Edina’s economy, Neuendorf said in the city’s December issue of Edition: Edina.
The Cahill District was “built intentionally as a place for commerce,” Neuendorf said. He added that the location is desirable, in part because of its proximity to Interstate 494 and Highway 100.
Parcels of land nearest to the highway have high tax values and often have land values that exceed the value of the building that sits on it. This indicates that this area is “ripe for change,” Neuendorf said.
One reason for the kick-off meeting was to look at “what kind of change we want to see there. We can’t make it happen. We also can’t stop it from happening. But it will happen, we can help to guide it,” he told attendees.
Back when the city was planning for the 2008 Comprehensive Plan, it was clear that buildings in the Cahill District were aging and that the area would change, former Edina City Councilmember Mike Fischer told the Sun Current. At that time, Fischer was on the committee that worked on that Comprehensive Plan, he noted.
Later, Fischer, who served on the council from 2017 to 2020, began hearing from developers that companies and corporate headquarters were going elsewhere because the area’s older buildings couldn’t meet the needs of today, he said.
“So we reiterated that in the most recent Comp Plan that, yes, this area has to be studied. And now, I’m really happy that the city is embarking on this. It’s a good time,” he said.
At the meeting, attendees expressed a variety of desires for what they saw as the future of the district. Repeated feedback included suggestions for a mix of uses including small business, dining, entertainment, low-density residential and green space, in addition to better accessibility across the district, including trails for bikers and pedestrians.
Working group to begin
Representation for a variety of groups – including area residents, business owners, tenants and those of varying ages – as part of the engagement process is essential, Agnew, who also chairs the Planning Commission, told the Sun Current. One thing that is “really important to me as we’re kicking off this process is making sure that we’re engaging a wide, diverse set of our community.”
Apart from the working group, there will be other opportunities for input, including community meetings and through the city’s engagement website, bettertogetheredina.org, Alkire added.
The working group will convene through May 2023. After that, the Cahill Plan must be approved by both the Edina Planning Commission and City Council before heading to the Metropolitan Council for approval. It can then be adopted into the city’s Comprehensive Plan, according to the December issue of Edition: Edina.
It’s often difficult for people to picture a future that is so far ahead, but this frame of mind will be necessary to complete this plan, Alkire said. “It’s easy to think about what we want next month, next year ... how we want to be interacting with the space in 2023, (but it’s) much more difficult to think about 2050,” he said. “And that’s really what a successful district plan will do.”
The community should have “lofty dreams and goals for this area,” such as mixing in more green space, housing and connections within the district while “not letting go of the idea that this is an important job creator for our city,” Fischer noted.
“Think of this as a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” he said.
Change will happen in this area, Alkire noted. “And we can either just let it change and see what happens,” he said, “or we can involve the community and make a plan together of how we want that change to take place.”
