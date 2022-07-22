Burger Press

Burger Press recently opened in Edina, offering burgers, hot dogs, cereal-filled shakes and more. (Photo courtesy Burger Press)

A new burger joint offering burgers, hot dogs and cereal-filled shakes recently opened in Edina.

Burger Press, which opened for business last month, is located where Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop was previously situated along France Avenue near Southdale Center. Since opening, the community has been “super nice,” owner Mohamed Ebrahim told the Sun Current. “A lot of people say welcome, welcome to the neighborhood.”

