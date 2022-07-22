A new burger joint offering burgers, hot dogs and cereal-filled shakes recently opened in Edina.
Burger Press, which opened for business last month, is located where Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop was previously situated along France Avenue near Southdale Center. Since opening, the community has been “super nice,” owner Mohamed Ebrahim told the Sun Current. “A lot of people say welcome, welcome to the neighborhood.”
Ebrahim, a native of Egypt, got into the restaurant business after seeing his father work in the industry, owning shops like the Mall of America’s Minnesota Picnic, which closed in the early 2000s and is among his oldest memories, he said.
Coming from Egypt as a young kid to the U.S., Ebrahim said he was “fascinated” by the burger as an American staple, despite not being much of a fan of them at the time. Eventually, he changed his mind. “I ended up loving them,” he said.
The inspiration for the new store was also in large part due to tastes desired by his 7-year-old son for burgers and shakes – and leftover cereal milk.
Burger Press’ menu features burgers, such as the chili cheese burger and “green burger” with falafel, Vienna Beef hotdogs, sides like cheese curds and zucchini fries, and ice-cream shake combos that include different cereal inclusion options, such as Cookie Crisp and Apple Jacks. The menu also offers a bowl of cereal with two cereals of choice, two mix-ins and whole milk, according to the website.
Ebrahim plans to open another restaurant in the coming weeks called Banh Mi & You, combining Vietnamese banh mi sandwiches with foods like falafel and gyros. It will be located in the Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul and include Burger Press pop-ups at the location on Mondays, he added.
“I want to obviously continue and get other locations and get bigger, but you know, you just got to go … slow and steady,” Ebrahim said.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
