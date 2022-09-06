Edina seventh grader wins national title in Colorado
Sydney Bullard isn’t afraid to try new things. That comes in handy when picking up a sport like the modern pentathlon which is an Olympic sport testing competitors in a variety of sports like fencing, swimming, equestrian and run-pistol shooting.
Bullard, a 12-year-old seventh grader at Valley View Middle School in Edina had quite the summer where she won captured the USA national youth championships in the event at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado Aug. 13-14.
Competitors collect points in each event which are tabulated in final standing to determine the winner.
Bullard’s father, Stephen who is an accomplished triathlete of 32 years, said his daughter, “is a really great kid and one thing going for her is her no fear about trying anything.
“She’s completely respectful and watching her is one the biggest thrills of my life.”
Bullard was nervous for the first day of competition with fencing up first. The second day included a swim, and a bonus fencing round and finished out with a run/shoot event.
She was first in the standings after the first day and followed that up with a strong swim to put herself in the lead.
She picked up pentathlon within the last two years and says it is tough to narrow down her favorite or best event. “It really varies,” she said. “I really like fencing now.”
Sydney had to learn a new style of fencing to compete in a pentathlon called epee only a month before heading to nationals. She picked up fencing within the last five years through YEL in St. Louis Park and Eden Prairie where she developed fencing in the foil style.
She also competed in a national fencing championship in Minneapolis earlier in the year, finishing somewhere in the middle of the pack for her Y12 division.
“It was really cool to be able to go home and sleep in your bed,” Sydney said of competing in her backyard instead of traveling. “I like the mental aspect of the sport, it’s like a physical version of chess. You really have to think and in foil, you plan your attacks so there is a lot of stuff to think about at the moment. Epee is different in you try to hit them first by timing your attacks.”
The toughest event for Bullard is the endurance run as she deals with a vocal chord dysfunction which makes it difficult to breathe. At the U15 level, runners complete six laps on a 600-meter course. Between each lap, competitors have five shots to hit targets. Each miss adds time.
This winter will mark her fourth season of riding horses through Windfall Equestrian in Stillwater but competitors need to be over 15 to compete and by the time she is eligible to compete, the event will be replaced by an obstacle-course race.
The swim event is a 100-meter freestyle in a 50-meter Olympic-sized pool. She swims approximately four months out of the year with Barracuda’s Aquatics Club in addition to other sports like lacrosse, basketball, mountain bike, and track.
She runs with Armstrong High School-based Minnesota Flyers Track Club.
Before the competition began, Bullard took part in a three-day training camp were toured the training center.
This fall she is riding for the Edina Mountain Bike team where she placed third among the other seventh graders in the season-opening event in Shakopee Aug. 27.
