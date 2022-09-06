Edina seventh grader wins national title in Colorado

Sydney Bullard isn’t afraid to try new things. That comes in handy when picking up a sport like the modern pentathlon which is an Olympic sport testing competitors in a variety of sports like fencing, swimming, equestrian and run-pistol shooting.

Pentathlon podium

Sydney Bullard won her division at the USA national championships in Modern Pentathlon in Colorado Aug. 13-14. Bullard stands on top of the awards podium.
Sydney Bullard in action

Sydney Bullard races around the running/pistol course during the Modern Pentathlon championships in Colorado.
Sydney Bullard fencing

Sydney Bullard competes in fencing at the modern pentathlon in Colorado Springs, Colorado Aug. 13-14.

