Edina City Council members Mary Brindle and Mike Fischer attended their last full council meeting last week, marking an end to the 16 combined years of service they provided to the city.
Both Brindle, who served on the City Council for three terms – a total of 12 years – and Fischer, who served one four-year term, said one of the most enjoyable aspects of their roles was the honor of sitting alongside the other council members, Mayor Jim Hovland and city staff. And the feeling was mutual among those staying on the council, as expressed at Brindle’s and Fischer’s last council meeting Dec. 15.
Since taking her council seat in 2009, Brindle has served on several boards and committees. This includes the airport’s Noise Oversight Committee, the Edina Crime Prevention Fund and the I-494 Corridor Commission. Brindle also is a musician, playing and teaching the French horn.
“The people that I had the pleasure of working with on the council really ... (have) made me a better person,” Brindle said. “That, I think, is one reason that I’ve really enjoyed and appreciated working on the council. Another, selfishly, is it’s really fun to know what’s going on.”
Prior to Fischer taking his council seat in 2007, he served for 10 years on the city’s Planning Commission and on several task forces and committees. Before living in Edina, Fischer served on the City Council in Superior, Wisconsin. He currently leads the Minneapolis office for LHB, Inc., an architecture, planning and engineering firm.
“It’s an honor to be able to serve my fellow citizens,” Fischer said. “It’s certainly been enjoyable ... I don’t regret any of it, for sure.”
Key moments
To Brindle, working with other council members and the community to set precedent and build guidance for the future of Edina was a significant aspect of her time on the council. This included setting up plans that addressed issues like housing, development, infrastructure, racial equity and sustainability.
“As we look at decisions going forward, there’s really layers and layers of guidance that have been put in place in the last 12 years that go a long way to guiding decisions into the future,” Brindle said.
When Brindle started on the City Council, Edina’s guiding document, Vision Edina, did not include much about the health of communities. From that, came Brindle’s desire to look at potential gaps in community-wide goals, such as the K-9 Memorial at City Hall, a project she looks back on with pride.
“(It’s) really a pivot for how the city sees itself in a guide role. And then ... building that tool chest to help that guidance be something that is there, people can look at and people can modify going forward,” she said.
Fischer listed several events he found significant during his time on the council, including setting the city’s minimum age to buy tobacco at 21 and working on the city’s 2018 Comprehensive Plan.
Fischer said that at first, he didn’t think of the Tobacco 21 policy as a city-level decision. But after going through documents, he decided it was best for the long-term health of residents. Edina was the first Minnesota city to establish this policy, preceding the statewide adoption of the law this past August. “Hopefully, it was helpful to build momentum and get the law changed,” Fischer said. “I feel good about that one.”
One reason Fischer joined the council when he did was the formulation of the 2018 Comprehensive Plan. Since he has expertise in city planning and the growth of cities, Fischer said he felt he could bring a good perspective to the council.
“We’re in that massive growth phase,” he said.
A development that is of particular significance is Nolan Mains, which Fischer said he thinks is “going to be a huge change maker for that area.”
What’s next
With his term about to be up, Fischer said he’s looking forward to more free time and a flexible schedule to better attend his son’s baseball games. He said he has no regrets being on the City Council, other than wishing the council could have addressed organized trash hauling and its impact on street reconstruction costs, which is also related to having lower density in the city.
But part of the reason he doesn’t regret leaving the council now is his excitement for Carolyn Jackson and James Pierce to take the seats.
“Having both of them on the council is going to be good for our city,” Fischer said. “They’re smart. ... They also offer different perspectives that I can’t bring.”
Brindle, in addition to continuing to serve on the Edina Crime Prevention Fund, may also keep serving as a representative for the city on the Noise Oversight Committee. She plans to become increasingly educated on anti-racism and bias, and continuing to teach the French horn.
She and her husband also enjoy traveling to the Arrowhead region of northern Minnesota for snowshoeing. She said she’s looking forward to having a flexible schedule where she can head up north for multiple days on a whim.
In a statement to the Edina Sun Current, City Manager Scott Neal said, “Mary Brindle and Mike Fischer both have a vision for the future of their community and the willingness to do the hard work to get us there. I respect that and have enjoyed the opportunity to work with both of them during their terms on the City Council.”
During the City Council meeting, Councilmember Ron Anderson mentioned that after having a meeting about a budget issue that could mean less lawn care in the city, he saw Brindle and her husband weeding at a roundabout in the city. This, he said, shows she “walks the walk” and will do “whatever she can to make this a better place to live.”
Mayor Jim Hovland said Fischer was “one of the greatest public servants we’ll ever have.”
Overall, Brindle said she appreciated learning from her fellow City Council members and will continue to learn from them.
“We all approach each and every project and each and every decision differently. And I think that’s vital to a good outcome to a decision,” she said.
Fischer said over his last fours years, events happened that could not have been anticipated: the pandemic, the wettest year on record and a lawsuit from a tobacco company.
“You can’t even make some of this stuff up. But it’s been enjoyable, and really, it’s been enjoyable because of the people that I’m doing it with,” he said. “I’ve made friendships that I’ll have forever.”
