A new blood center that specializes in the collection of blood platelets has opened in Edina.
Trusting Heart Blood Center, located along France Avenue in the Southdale area, held its ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Edina Chamber of Commerce earlier this summer. The center’s goal is to fill a gap in the supply of platelets while providing donors a spa-like atmosphere – something its leaders say sets them apart from other donation centers.
“We designed the Edina site to really have the look and feel of a modern spot where one could come and feel a heightened sense of privacy ... (while) doing something good to help donate blood products that can be used to treat very serious disease in this local community,” Vijai Mohan, founder and CEO of Secure Transfusion Services, the parent company of Trusting Heart Blood Center, told the Sun Current.
The center, which officially opened in November of last year, is the first-ever donation center for Secure Transfusion Services. More Trusting Heart Blood Centers are expected to open later this year and next year in markets outside Minnesota, Mohan said.
Platelets are one of three components that make up blood. The other two are blood cells, which include white and red blood cells, and plasma. The function of platelets is to help clot blood, which could help in cases of active bleeding, prevention of bleeding or for cancer patients who may be on treatments that block their ability to create platelets alone, Mohan explained.
Every day, nearly 7,000 units of platelets are needed in the U.S., according to Red Cross Blood Services.
The Mayo Clinic released a report in August 2020 showing that due to an aging population and an increased demand for platelets, the likelihood of future shortages of platelets has risen.
Mohan, who spent two decades as a life sciences investor, founded Secure Transfusion Services three years ago to help get platelets to patients who need them, he said. Currently, the company’s focus is on improving hospitals’ access to platelets in order to better treat critically injured or ill people.
The collection process, which takes up to three hours, involves drawing a small amount of blood, which is then put into an automated blood-cell-separating machine. The blood is spun rapidly to separate the platelets from other blood components. The platelets go into a single-use disposable kit while the rest of the blood goes back to the donor, according to Trusting Heart Blood Center’s website.
The hours-long donation process often discourages younger, busier people from participating, Mohan said. The typical donor for many centers is around 70 years of age, which is “quite alarming,” he said.
“The challenge is that it’s oftentimes those same people that are about to get platelets that are currently the people that we rely upon to donate platelets,” Mohan explained.
To combat this, the center provides donors with $25 for a screening appointment and $50 for the donation. Donor compensation is a new business practice in the industry, he added.
“We’re trying to create a more reliable supply chain,” said Carlie Pederson, director of Trusting Heart Blood Center.
The Edina center has seen some positive signs though: Its average age for a donor is 41 years old, he said.
In order to encourage even more donations, the center provides a spa-like environment – with snacks, soft lighting, Wi-Fi and streaming services – to make the process easier for a donor.
“It isn’t as quick as some other types of donations,” Pederson said. “We want you to come in and relax and feel like you’re doing some self care while you’re doing something good for the community.”
Pederson said the feel and aesthetic of the center is similar to that of Edina, influencing to the leadership team’s decision to open its first location in the Southdale area.
And the community in Edina seemed like one that might make donating a part of its routine, Pederson said. “We felt like people in that community would also be really drawn to our mission,” she said.
Mohan added that the mix of retail, commercial and medical office space in the Southdale area along a heavily trafficked street, France Avenue, was also an intriguing factor.
So far, Edina has been a “wonderful home” for the center, Mohan said. Ensuring that hospitals have a supply of platelets will continue to be a focus, he said.
“Making sure that there’s access, that we create avenues to better creative and new ways to ensure that hospitals have the blood products they need is something that ... is just an urgent and important priority,” Mohan said.
