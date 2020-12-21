Black Lives Matter Twin Cities and several other groups marched in Edina last week to protest the police shooting of a young Ohio man.
The Dec. 14 march, which started at Pershing Park near 50th & France, was organized to protest the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr., which took place in Columbus, Ohio, in early December. In the early evening, the march made its way to 50th & France in, where the group blocked the intersection.
Goodson was shot by Deputy Jason Meade, a 17-year veteran of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office who was assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s fugitive task force.
Peter Tobin, the U.S. Marshal for the region, has stated the task force had just finished an unrelated operation when Goodson was spotted driving down the street while waving a gun. At some point, Meade confronted Goodson.
Relatives of Goodson said he was shot by Meade while entering his grandmother’s home. But Meade’s attorney said Goodson, who can legally carry a weapon, pointed his gun at Meade.
Goodson was not a target of the task force.
Organizers of the march, as indicated on a Dec. 14 Facebook event, said the protest was to show “solidarity with the family as they grieve and show support to traumatized communities here in the Twin Cities.”
Demands included officer accountability and the passage of police reform bills Minnesota Senate.
A total of five police officers were on the scene at 50th & France to monitor the safety of the event, but not all at the same time, according to the city. The group was blocking the intersection and protesting for a short period of time.
