Andrew Slama was recently sworn in as Edina’s newest fire chief, adding to his more than 15 years of experience in fire service.
Slama officially started in his role July 6 – replacing former Fire Chief Tom Schmitz, who retired in February after seven years with the department. The new fire chief, who has served in the past as a firefighter-paramedic for Edina, told the Sun Current he’s happy to be back working in the city.
“I’m super excited to be here and ready for the challenge that comes each and every day and helping work with the team that’s in place here at Edina Fire,” Slama said. “They’re one of the best fire departments around and I’m excited to continue that tradition.”
Slama grew up in Winnebago, a small town in Minnesota, where he said he was not aware that firefighting or emergency medical services could be a full-time career. In 2003, Slama graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College to soon enter the carpentry field with a job in Mankato.
While working in carpentry, Slama had a colleague who pointed out how well the career, which specializes in building construction and its practices, fits with the needed expertise for firefighting. So, he decided to try it out as a part-time firefighter for the Mankato Fire Department in 2004, Slama said.
It was during this time that Slama’s passion for the fire service was sparked, he said.
“Once I was exposed to it, just the challenges that come with emergency response, and just something different every single day and really being able to see and engage with residents ... (to) help solve their problems is really what attracted me to the fire service,” Slama said.
Slama began working as a carpenter in Edina for MA Peterson in 2007, and in 2008 became a paid-on-call firefighter for Savage.
After that, he became a full-time firefighter for the Mdewakanton Emergency Services in Prior Lake. Slama also attended Ridgewater College to get a paramedics certification and graduated in 2012.
Slama then began serving as a firefighter-paramedic for the Edina Fire Department in 2013. In 2018, Slama became training chief for the Savage Fire Department and a year later, was promoted to its fire chief.
Now, as Edina’s new fire chief, Slama said he’s excited to carry on the traditions of the Edina Fire Department. Having been in the role for about a month, Slama said working in the city has been positive so far.
“It’s exciting to ... come back and work with people that I used to work with in different roles and just learn the new systems and try to get caught up to speed for all the different processes (in) the city of Edina and the Edina Fire Department,” Slama said.
The Edina City Council welcomed Slama at its first in-person meeting since the start of the pandemic, which was July 21. City Manager Scott Neal said the search process to fill the role of fire chief was “competitive” and that the city is happy to have him in the role. Neal also told the Sun Current that Slama was a good fit for the role due to already knowing the expectations of the community.
Edina Mayor Hovland also acknowledged Slama’s past role in Edina.
“We really do earnestly welcome you back, we were pleased to have you here before and so pleased to have you back this time … as the chief,” Hovland said.
And being chief means making sure the fire department continues to be responsible for residents’ safety, Slama noted.
“All of our decisions and work is for that resident, Mr. or Mrs. Smith down the road,” he said. “If we use our residents as a driving force for our decision making, and always make the decision for the best of our residents, we’ll be successful on our positions.”
