Highway 62 pedestrian bridge - hit again

A portion of a pedestrian bridge over Highway 62 was removed after being struck by a semi truck Aug. 16. (Sun Current staff photo)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city of Edina are discussing what to do about a Highway 62 pedestrian bridge that was struck by a passing truck for the second time this year, according to City Manager Scott Neal.

The bridge, which connects the Concord Neighborhood to Rosland Park near Valley View Road, was stuck during the mid-afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 16, according to MnDOT. The incident was an encore to a truck-bridge collision that occurred Jan. 27.

