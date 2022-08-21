The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city of Edina are discussing what to do about a Highway 62 pedestrian bridge that was struck by a passing truck for the second time this year, according to City Manager Scott Neal.
The bridge, which connects the Concord Neighborhood to Rosland Park near Valley View Road, was stuck during the mid-afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 16, according to MnDOT. The incident was an encore to a truck-bridge collision that occurred Jan. 27.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
MnDOT and the city are exploring opportunities to replace the bridge, which could be reached only by stairs, with a more accessible one, Neal stated.
The bridge was still closed due to the first collision, and scheduled to be repaired this fall, when it was hit the second time.
Video footage from MnDOT captured the collision, showing a semi truck entering westbound Highway 62 from an entrance ramp just east of the bridge before objects protruding from the top of the trailer struck the bridge’s undercarriage, causing the structure to wobble as vehicles trailing the incident pulled over to the shoulder or slowed their approach.
“Incredible,” Neal tweeted in response to the video, posted by FOX 9’s Paul Blume.
Following the collision, the westbound lanes of Highway 62 between Interstate 35 and Highway 100 were closed until 9 p.m. the next day, according to MnDOT spokesperson Kirsten Klein.
“Because there was so much concrete damage, they needed to get that concrete out of the bridge over those westbound lanes,” Klein said.
The portion of the bridge spanning the westbound lanes was removed.
In his Aug. 19 Friday Report, Neal said the city still sees value in the bridge as a connector between the neighborhood and the park. The bridge has served pedestrians since the late 1960s or early 1970s, Klein said.
