Edina-based Abbey’s Hope Charitable Foundation was looking for ways to brighten up the spooky season for kids at the Children’s Minnesota hospital.
And after a quick call to the health center, Alison Petri, program manager of Abbey’s Hope, found one. Ahead of Halloween night, she, her son and Katey Taylor, president and founder of Abbey’s Hope, brought Halloween treats to the hospital after hearing the center would not have an official celebration this year for the kids.
“Those of us with young children and who were young children, we know Halloween is a big deal,” Petri told the Sun Current. “It would be difficult to be in the hospital rather than at home trick-or-treating in your neighborhood.”
The hospital told them that an official celebration would not be happening this year, so Petri asked “if Abbey’s Hope could do anything to improve the holiday and make it a bit more festive,” she said. They replied that a donation of cookie decorating supplies would be appreciated. And Abbey’s Hope decided to add Halloween treat bags, too, Petri noted.
Rachel Calvert, manager of child life and music therapy at Children’s Minnesota, told the Sun Current that Abbey’s Hope was “wonderful” in asking what they could give to patients and families for the holidays.
The impact of celebrating special events like Halloween can help kids “reframe the medical experiences that they’re going through,” Calvert said. “We really want kids to have the opportunity to engage in things that they would be doing outside of the hospital as well.”
The holiday also holds special meaning for the foundation, as the 6-year-old girl behind the name, Abbey Taylor, was at home during her last Halloween. Abbey, who was critically injured in 2007 from a faulty pool drain, was in-and-out of the hospital – including Children’s – throughout the final months of her life. She underwent many surgeries as a result of the incident, but was able to be home in Edina on Halloween.
Abbey dressed as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz, one of her family’s favorite films. Abbey later died in the spring of 2008 from lasting impacts of the incident.
Abbey’s parents, Katey and Scott, founded Abbey’s Hope Charitable Foundation in 2008 to help support safety for kids when harm can be prevented.
And in the style of Abbey, who was “fun, bubbly and energetic, we dressed in costumes” when dropping off the treats at the hospital Oct. 20 Petri said. She and Katey Taylor dressed as M&Ms, while Petri’s 7-year-old son, Colin, dressed as a Mickey Mouse skeleton. They called themselves the “Abbey’s Hope Boo Crew,” Petri said.
“We always keep Children’s in our mind and especially, the idea of what it’s like to be a child at the hospital,” Petri said. “We wanted to do what we could to make a difference.”
In total, Abbey’s Hope brought 30 tubs of frosting and 25 tubs of sprinkles for 80 kids, and an additional 150 treat bags, filled with allergy friendly candy, bubbles, mini coloring books and fidget toys.
Petri said they plan to continue the treat-giving next year and potentially host a party depending on the COVID-19 situation then.
“Halloween, it’s just such an important holiday for children that we don’t want to see anyone excluded from it no matter what they have going on,” she said.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.