Tenants in 39 units at an Edina condominium complex were displaced after a fire broke out the night of Nov. 15.
Firefighters were called to 6328 Barrie Road, located in the Southdale area, at 10:30 p.m., finding the three-alarm blaze on the second and third floor of the building, a city press release announced.
Tenants were evacuated and some were evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation. No firefighter injuries were reported.
The fire was brought under control by midnight, according to the press release.
After city staff worked with property management on tasks such as securing gas and electric lines and restoring units damaged by smoke and water, 30 of the units were ready to be re-occupied at 7 a.m. Nov. 18.
Nine units were destroyed by the fire, which appeared to have started in the kitchen of a second-floor apartment. The exact cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Nov. 18.
Fire departments from Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Hopkins, Richfield, St. Louis Park and Hennepin Healthcare assisted at the scene.
The Red Cross has been working with displaced residents to help with supplies and shelter. Those who did not have a place to go the night of the fire were housed at a Residence Inn by Marriott.
A GoFundMe page created for one resident noted that he left his condo with just his phone, wallet and dog. Cathy Verhage created the fundraising page, tinyurl.com/2ey2svtz, to help her nephew pay for temporary housing and replace lost belongings.
“Due to smoke damage, he’s unable to salvage anything,” Verhage wrote on the website. “He will be rebuilding from toiletries to his wardrobe, furniture, kitchen necessities, laptop, and dog necessities. Fortunately, Michael has insurance. However, you’re never fully reimbursed for everything it takes to rebuild.”
In another unit, a remodeling project was underway when the condo was destroyed by fire, according to Merrill Estrem, who created a GoFundMe page, https://tinyurl.com/yck78wp5, for the condo’s displaced residents. They escaped after the family pet, Coco, alerted them to the fire, the page notes.
“Although devastated, Brynn and Ari are in good spirits, coping with the shock as they begin to think about rebuilding their lives. They were left with the clothes on their backs (pajamas, to be exact) and their gratefulness to be alive,” Estrem wrote.
