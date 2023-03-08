Seven Edina Scouts, all high school seniors, were sworn in as Eagle Scouts, the highest rank in Scouts BSA, Feb. 26 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Hopkins.

The ceremony began with a recitation of the Scout Law, a set of traits all Scouts embody. Anders Bergren, Zac Holmes, April Musil, Rowan Nordin, Aaron Pence, Ryan Spangler and Miles Van Norman each took turns lighting a candle for each point of the law – trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.

