Seven Edina Scouts were sworn in as Eagle Scouts Feb. 26 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Hopkins. Each Scouts took turns lighting a candle as they reflected on each point of Scout Law, a set of traits all Scouts embody. According to doctrine, all Scouts are to be trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent. (Submitted photo)
From left to right: Rowan Nordin, Aaron Pence, April Musil and Anders Bregren salute to the Scout Oath. (Submitted photo)
Seven Edina Scouts, all high school seniors, were sworn in as Eagle Scouts, the highest rank in Scouts BSA, Feb. 26 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Hopkins.The ceremony began with a recitation of the Scout Law, a set of traits all Scouts embody. Anders Bergren, Zac Holmes, April Musil, Rowan Nordin, Aaron Pence, Ryan Spangler and Miles Van Norman each took turns lighting a candle for each point of the law – trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent. “An eagle is known for its sharp vision and powerful wings. It’s the national symbol of the United States, the eagle stands for strength of character and for knowledge of all phases of scouting. The eagle represents an understanding and deep respect for community … [it’s] a symbol of what a young person will do and become,” Scoutmaster Andrew Hecker said. “Very few Scouts make it this far, only about 6% of all Scouts, and it’s a great achievement for all parties involved.”The Scouts encourage anyone who is interested in joining Scouts BSA to try it.“Stick with it all the way. It’s so worth it. It’s so much fun. You’re gonna learn so much throughout the years,” Van Norman said. “It’s definitely worth the experience.”Holmes echoed Van Norman’s sentiments. “It’s a lot of hard work but it really does pay off in the end, and you will have people that help you as well,” he said.Heather Musil, April’s mom, spoke of her appreciation of the troop welcoming their family with open arms. “We moved to Edina when April was at the end of sixth grade and Troop 123 made her and our whole family feel like part of the entire community,” Musil said.Jack Kemme, Pence’s grandfather, expressed his gratitude for his grandchild becoming a third-generation Eagle Scout, preceded by his father and maternal and paternal grandparents. Kemme said Pence’s maternal grandfather, who passed away 11 days before the ceremony, would be just as proud. “I have no doubt he will be standing right next to me sharing the joy,” Kemme said. “Tom, you got your wish.”One requirement all Scouts must complete before earning Eagle status is to complete an Eagle project, which involves giving back to the community in some way through a large-scale project that each Scout leads themselves. Bergren’s project involved the creation of a “little free library” of seeds native to Minnesota with the help of the Nine Mile Creek Center. All the seeds were donated by the center and are essential to Minnesota’s pollinators. Bergren constructed the library and created information pamphlets about each seed, including care instructions. Taking advantage of his years of studying French, he wrote the pamphlets in both English and French so that Normandale Elementary School students could learn in both languages.Holmes, who will study aviation at Purdue University next year, focused on his passion for flying for his Eagle project by remodeling the viewing area at Eden Prairie’s Flying Cloud Airport. Using 3,200 pounds of concrete, Holmes and a team of Scout volunteers poured the foundation for the new area where Holmes later constructed and installed new benches. Musil focused on composting for her Eagle project. She made two three-stage compost bins for the Edina Community Garden with each compartment designed to handle the different stages of the composting process. These bins allow residents to contribute and benefit from the city’s composting program.Nordin created community-centered artwork for Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, inspired by the church’s welcome statement. He created five designs and led a team of volunteers from the church and Scout communities in painting them. The five panels were installed in the church’s sanctuary and are now part of the church’s permanent, rotating art collection.Pence focused his attention on Bredesen Park, which his family frequents for walks and bike rides. He designed, carved and installed 10 cedar wood signs with different tree identifiers along the park’s interior walking trails with the names and leaf shapes of nearby trees so park-goers can learn more about the nature around them.Spangler’s project was to build 10 Leopold benches for his elementary school, Highlands Elementary. He coordinated with the school to figure out students’ needs, deciding on Leopold benches because they can be sat on in both directions and their backrests can double as a writing surface. The benches will be used as an outdoor classroom for students when the weather gets warmer.For Van Norman’s project, he worked with the city of Edina to map the nature trails and disc golf course in Rosland Park. Working with a group of fellow Scouts, he installed metal signs with the maps printed on them at three entrances to the trails and also organized a park-wide cleanup. “It’s the goal you’ve been working for many years. It’s the compilation of the efforts of your parents and leader,” Hecker said. “This is definitely an occasion for pride and joy
Seven Edina Scouts were sworn in as Eagle Scouts Feb. 26 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Hopkins. Each Scouts took turns lighting a candle as they reflected on each point of Scout Law, a set of traits all Scouts embody. According to doctrine, all Scouts are to be trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent. (Submitted photo)
From left to right: Rowan Nordin, Aaron Pence, April Musil and Anders Bregren salute to the Scout Oath. (Submitted photo)
Seven Edina Scouts, all high school seniors, were sworn in as Eagle Scouts, the highest rank in Scouts BSA, Feb. 26 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Hopkins.The ceremony began with a recitation of the Scout Law, a set of traits all Scouts embody. Anders Bergren, Zac Holmes, April Musil, Rowan Nordin, Aaron Pence, Ryan Spangler and Miles Van Norman each took turns lighting a candle for each point of the law – trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent. “An eagle is known for its sharp vision and powerful wings. It’s the national symbol of the United States, the eagle stands for strength of character and for knowledge of all phases of scouting. The eagle represents an understanding and deep respect for community … [it’s] a symbol of what a young person will do and become,” Scoutmaster Andrew Hecker said. “Very few Scouts make it this far, only about 6% of all Scouts, and it’s a great achievement for all parties involved.”The Scouts encourage anyone who is interested in joining Scouts BSA to try it.“Stick with it all the way. It’s so worth it. It’s so much fun. You’re gonna learn so much throughout the years,” Van Norman said. “It’s definitely worth the experience.”Holmes echoed Van Norman’s sentiments. “It’s a lot of hard work but it really does pay off in the end, and you will have people that help you as well,” he said.Heather Musil, April’s mom, spoke of her appreciation of the troop welcoming their family with open arms. “We moved to Edina when April was at the end of sixth grade and Troop 123 made her and our whole family feel like part of the entire community,” Musil said.Jack Kemme, Pence’s grandfather, expressed his gratitude for his grandchild becoming a third-generation Eagle Scout, preceded by his father and maternal and paternal grandparents. Kemme said Pence’s maternal grandfather, who passed away 11 days before the ceremony, would be just as proud. “I have no doubt he will be standing right next to me sharing the joy,” Kemme said. “Tom, you got your wish.”One requirement all Scouts must complete before earning Eagle status is to complete an Eagle project, which involves giving back to the community in some way through a large-scale project that each Scout leads themselves. Bergren’s project involved the creation of a “little free library” of seeds native to Minnesota with the help of the Nine Mile Creek Center. All the seeds were donated by the center and are essential to Minnesota’s pollinators. Bergren constructed the library and created information pamphlets about each seed, including care instructions. Taking advantage of his years of studying French, he wrote the pamphlets in both English and French so that Normandale Elementary School students could learn in both languages.Holmes, who will study aviation at Purdue University next year, focused on his passion for flying for his Eagle project by remodeling the viewing area at Eden Prairie’s Flying Cloud Airport. Using 3,200 pounds of concrete, Holmes and a team of Scout volunteers poured the foundation for the new area where Holmes later constructed and installed new benches. Musil focused on composting for her Eagle project. She made two three-stage compost bins for the Edina Community Garden with each compartment designed to handle the different stages of the composting process. These bins allow residents to contribute and benefit from the city’s composting program.Nordin created community-centered artwork for Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, inspired by the church’s welcome statement. He created five designs and led a team of volunteers from the church and Scout communities in painting them. The five panels were installed in the church’s sanctuary and are now part of the church’s permanent, rotating art collection.Pence focused his attention on Bredesen Park, which his family frequents for walks and bike rides. He designed, carved and installed 10 cedar wood signs with different tree identifiers along the park’s interior walking trails with the names and leaf shapes of nearby trees so park-goers can learn more about the nature around them.Spangler’s project was to build 10 Leopold benches for his elementary school, Highlands Elementary. He coordinated with the school to figure out students’ needs, deciding on Leopold benches because they can be sat on in both directions and their backrests can double as a writing surface. The benches will be used as an outdoor classroom for students when the weather gets warmer.For Van Norman’s project, he worked with the city of Edina to map the nature trails and disc golf course in Rosland Park. Working with a group of fellow Scouts, he installed metal signs with the maps printed on them at three entrances to the trails and also organized a park-wide cleanup. “It’s the goal you’ve been working for many years. It’s the compilation of the efforts of your parents and leader,” Hecker said. “This is definitely an occasion for pride and joy
From left to right: Ryan Spangler, Rowan Nordin, Aaron Pence, Anders Bregren, April Musil, Miles Van Norman and Zac Holmes pose for a picture after officially becoming Eagle Scouts. (Submitted photo)
Seven Edina Scouts, all high school seniors, were sworn in as Eagle Scouts, the highest rank in Scouts BSA, Feb. 26 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Hopkins.
The ceremony began with a recitation of the Scout Law, a set of traits all Scouts embody. Anders Bergren, Zac Holmes, April Musil, Rowan Nordin, Aaron Pence, Ryan Spangler and Miles Van Norman each took turns lighting a candle for each point of the law – trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.
“An eagle is known for its sharp vision and powerful wings. It’s the national symbol of the United States, the eagle stands for strength of character and for knowledge of all phases of scouting. The eagle represents an understanding and deep respect for community … [it’s] a symbol of what a young person will do and become,” Scoutmaster Andrew Hecker said. “Very few Scouts make it this far, only about 6% of all Scouts, and it’s a great achievement for all parties involved.”
The Scouts encourage anyone who is interested in joining Scouts BSA to try it.
“Stick with it all the way. It’s so worth it. It’s so much fun. You’re gonna learn so much throughout the years,” Van Norman said. “It’s definitely worth the experience.”
Holmes echoed Van Norman’s sentiments. “It’s a lot of hard work but it really does pay off in the end, and you will have people that help you as well,” he said.
Heather Musil, April’s mom, spoke of her appreciation of the troop welcoming their family with open arms.
“We moved to Edina when April was at the end of sixth grade and Troop 123 made her and our whole family feel like part of the entire community,” Musil said.
Jack Kemme, Pence’s grandfather, expressed his gratitude for his grandchild becoming a third-generation Eagle Scout, preceded by his father and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Kemme said Pence’s maternal grandfather, who passed away 11 days before the ceremony, would be just as proud. “I have no doubt he will be standing right next to me sharing the joy,” Kemme said. “Tom, you got your wish.”
One requirement all Scouts must complete before earning Eagle status is to complete an Eagle project, which involves giving back to the community in some way through a large-scale project that each Scout leads themselves.
Bergren’s project involved the creation of a “little free library” of seeds native to Minnesota with the help of the Nine Mile Creek Center. All the seeds were donated by the center and are essential to Minnesota’s pollinators. Bergren constructed the library and created information pamphlets about each seed, including care instructions. Taking advantage of his years of studying French, he wrote the pamphlets in both English and French so that Normandale Elementary School students could learn in both languages.
Holmes, who will study aviation at Purdue University next year, focused on his passion for flying for his Eagle project by remodeling the viewing area at Eden Prairie’s Flying Cloud Airport. Using 3,200 pounds of concrete, Holmes and a team of Scout volunteers poured the foundation for the new area where Holmes later constructed and installed new benches.
Musil focused on composting for her Eagle project. She made two three-stage compost bins for the Edina Community Garden with each compartment designed to handle the different stages of the composting process. These bins allow residents to contribute and benefit from the city’s composting program.
Nordin created community-centered artwork for Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, inspired by the church’s welcome statement. He created five designs and led a team of volunteers from the church and Scout communities in painting them. The five panels were installed in the church’s sanctuary and are now part of the church’s permanent, rotating art collection.
Pence focused his attention on Bredesen Park, which his family frequents for walks and bike rides. He designed, carved and installed 10 cedar wood signs with different tree identifiers along the park’s interior walking trails with the names and leaf shapes of nearby trees so park-goers can learn more about the nature around them.
Spangler’s project was to build 10 Leopold benches for his elementary school, Highlands Elementary. He coordinated with the school to figure out students’ needs, deciding on Leopold benches because they can be sat on in both directions and their backrests can double as a writing surface. The benches will be used as an outdoor classroom for students when the weather gets warmer.
For Van Norman’s project, he worked with the city of Edina to map the nature trails and disc golf course in Rosland Park. Working with a group of fellow Scouts, he installed metal signs with the maps printed on them at three entrances to the trails and also organized a park-wide cleanup.
“It’s the goal you’ve been working for many years. It’s the compilation of the efforts of your parents and leader,” Hecker said. “This is definitely an occasion for pride and joy
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.