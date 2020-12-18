Love Local initiative

Snow-globe-themed domes, installed at 50th & France for the county’s “Love Local” initiative, display holiday art. On Dec. 12, Rob “Iceman” Graham, with his colleague AJ Edwards, carves ice sculptures next to the domes as part of the district’s holiday events. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)

An initiative by Hennepin County to aid business districts in the metro has officially begun at 50th & France.

The county initiative, called the Business District Recovery Program, includes outdoor art installations as well as a “Love Local” marketing campaign to encourage people to shop at their local business districts during the holidays. In Edina, the 50th & France district has installed snow-globe-themed domes and artist-designed greenhouses as part of this effort.

The City Council officially approved the opportunity for the 50th & France district to participate in the program Dec. 1, though aspects of the initiative had already been underway.

“Local shops are the bread and butter of any community,” said Bill Neuendorf, the city’s economic development manager. “Your local shop owners have made a huge investment. They’re committed to the community.”

AJ Edwards, who works with ice sculptor Rob Graham, carves an ice nutcracker at 50th & France. Ice sculptures are one of many activities the business district is offering during the holidays. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)

Many businesses at 50th & France have seen an economic decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to city documents. The county initiative is meant to create a vibrant atmosphere surrounding those businesses, allowing patrons a space to shop and relax while also adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines, Neuendorf said.

The installations are “just creating unique little spaces and little moments,” he said, “so that if you’re out shopping, or you’re out for a stroll, or out going for a walk with your family or walking the dog, it’s another little initiative that makes our local business districts more enticing, more vibrant, more interesting.”

The program, which is funded by the county, includes four artist greenhouses and three dining domes for area-restaurants. But since the spike in COVID-19 cases, these domes have turned into holiday art installations designed by local artists. Neuendorf said the city hopes to use these for its original intended use in the future. “We’re really excited to have that opportunity,” he said.

In addition to domes, the county’s “Love Local” initiative added artist greenhouses in the 50th & France business district. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)

The outdoor exhibits are made possible through Forecast Public Art, which is the nonprofit contracted with the city to provide the materials. Mod & Co., a marketing firm, is in charge of carrying out the media campaign.

In total, the “Love Local” initiative is supporting 11 business districts in the county, including downtown Excelsior, Mainstreet Hopkins and downtown Robbinsdale.

Neuendorf said the city and county want to do all they can to remind residents that they have the power to help these local businesses.

“We’re at a point in this economic decline where in the month ahead, the business owners are going to have to make a decision about whether or not they can keep the lights on,” he said. “Ultimately, it’s the customers that are going to make this decision for the businesses.”

