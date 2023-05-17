Current Jam rehearsal 2023

Current Jam performers practice one of their numbers on the same stage that hosted the inaugural performance 50 years ago. (Sun photo by Andrew Wig)

Fifty years ago, when Edina High School Choir Director Bill Hughes challenged his students with putting on a different kind of spring concert, there was no blueprint.

“They had to take the plunge,” Hughes said last week as he stood on the same stage that hosted the first Current Jam in 1973.

From left, former Edina High School Choir Director Bill Hughes, Current Jam alums Mary Carlsen Lilja and Laurie Wilson Spencer, and current Edina High Choir Director Chris Piela reminisce about the annual choral showcase that lets students spread their creative wings by embracing pop music. The 50th-anniversary Current Jam is set for May 17-20 at Fick Auditorium in Edina High School. (Sun photo by Andrew Wig)
Edina High School Choir Director Chris Piela coaches his students during a rehearsal for Current Jam. (Sun photo by Andrew Wig)

