From left, former Edina High School Choir Director Bill Hughes, Current Jam alums Mary Carlsen Lilja and Laurie Wilson Spencer, and current Edina High Choir Director Chris Piela reminisce about the annual choral showcase that lets students spread their creative wings by embracing pop music. The 50th-anniversary Current Jam is set for May 17-20 at Fick Auditorium in Edina High School. (Sun photo by Andrew Wig)
Fifty years ago, when Edina High School Choir Director Bill Hughes challenged his students with putting on a different kind of spring concert, there was no blueprint.
“They had to take the plunge,” Hughes said last week as he stood on the same stage that hosted the first Current Jam in 1973.
“We didn’t have to live up to anything either,” said Laurie Wilson Spencer, who sang in that first show, which gave Edina High School choir students the chance to sing arrangements of pop songs while showcasing their individual talent.
Having worked in the district since the mid-1990s, Choir Director Chris Piela is well aware of the legacy his students have to live up to as they prepare to put their stamp on the Current Jam tradition May 17-20.
“Yes, there’s some expectations of what the show should be. And we want the 50th to be, you know, just a tribute to this year’s class, but also paying homage to all the groups that came before us,” Piela said.
That amounts to more than 4,000 alumni, who have all been invited to the May 20 matinée to take part in a rendition of ABBA’s “Thank You for the Music.”
While Current Jam still showcases large-group performances, it also gives students a chance to create their own arrangements and choreography for “special acts” involving smaller ensembles.
“There are some who are literally holding a microphone for the first time,” said Hughes, who was 27 when he directed the first Current Jam.
The show has changed since then, but not a lot, according to Piela. “I mean, the blueprint of the show is still the blueprint of the show,” he said.
So the thrill of seeing his students in a new light remains.
“I know them as what they’re like in a normal kind of typical choir setting,” Piela said, “but then to see them at the auditions … all of a sudden, someone’s got this amazing pop voice that I didn’t know existed.”
And they get to pick their own music.
“I remember deciding on a song and my friend, Bob Guberud, wrote the arrangement and pulled together the band,” Mary Carlsen Lilja, another Current Jam alum, said in a press release, recalling their performance of the song, “Thunder and Lighting.”
Both Lilja and Spencer are now grandmothers, and both still live in Edina, so they didn’t have to go far to see what’s cooking for this year’s show. “I come back every year because the talent just gets more amazing,” Spencer said. “I mean, you know, kids have voice lessons and stuff now that we didn’t have back then. And the talent is incredible.”
The high school students of 2023 also have more outlets for that talent. “So that element’s different,” Piela said. “But at the same time, there’s nothing like singing in front of 500 people. You’re having the energy of the crowd and of your fellow classmates. So that’s something you can’t duplicate by just, you know, putting your music out there on social media.”
In another change, a professional choreographer now helps with the big dance numbers. “We did not have that,” Lilja said, though she added that there wasn’t much dancing in that first show anyway.
The preparation was also different in those pre-Google days. They’d pick their songs, “and then we’d have to go out and see if we could find the sheet music at Schmidt,” Spencer said.
All that legwork is over. “We get to just sit back now,” Hughes said.
