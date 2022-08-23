Five Edina City Council candidates are running for two open seats on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The filing period ended Aug. 16, with Ron Anderson having declared his candidacy for reelection. He will be joined on the ballot by Kate Agnew, Janet Kitui, Julie Risser and Jeff Hovanec. Council Member Kevin Staunton did not file for reelection.

