Five Edina City Council candidates are running for two open seats on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The filing period ended Aug. 16, with Ron Anderson having declared his candidacy for reelection. He will be joined on the ballot by Kate Agnew, Janet Kitui, Julie Risser and Jeff Hovanec. Council Member Kevin Staunton did not file for reelection.
Anderson, who was first elected to the council in 2018, is president of Woodbridge Management and is managing partner of Northridge Properties, as noted in his candidacy announcement. He is the former managing vice president of Coldwell Banker operations in Edina.
In addition to his time on the City Council, he served two terms on the city’s Board of Appeals and Equalization, and is currently vice-chair of the Edina Housing and Redevelopment Association and liaison to the Edina School Board. He’s also served on the Metro Cities Housing and Economic Development Committee.
Agnew chairs the Edina Planning Commission and works as a senior director of software engineering at UnitedHealth Group, as noted in her candidacy announcement. She also co-chairs the Cahill District Plan working group and has served on multiple boards including the Hennepin County Adult Mental Health Local Advisory Council, the Laura Jeffrey Academy and the Edina Federated Women’s Club.
Kitui works as a buyer for the city of Minneapolis, and has a history of community involvement including service on the Housing Task Force, Communication Feedback Group and the Energy & Environment Commission’s Business Energy Working Group, as noted in her submission for the Sun Current’s 2020 Edina City Council Voters Guide when she was a candidate in that election as well. She also contributed to the city’s Race & Equity Task Force.
Risser, currently a Vista/Americorps volunteer, has experience as a land acquisition associate for SunShare, adjunct instructor at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, and director of the American Museum of Asmat Art, according to her campaign website. She also has served as a member of the city’s Planning Commission and Energy & Environment Commission.
Hovanec is retired from his position as executive vice president at Cambria and has volunteered with the Edina Hockey Association, he said in an email to the Sun Current.
The terms for the two City Council seats begin Jan. 3, 2023. The two top vote-getters will serve alongside current council members James Pierce and Carolyn Jackson and Mayor Jim Hovland.
