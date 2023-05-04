Tables of donated men's, women's, and children’s apparel line the Braemar Arena Backyard Rink in Edina for the Earth Day clothing swap April 20. Clothing was sorted by size and gender, though attendees were invited to grab whatever struck their fancy. Leftover clothing was donated to Minnesota Disabled American Veterans.(Sun photo by Alaina Rooker)
Edina’s 2023 Community Clothing Swap was a success, City Manager Scott Neal proclaimed in his annual Friday Report last week.
In an effort to encourage sustainability through reuse, the April 20 event invited community members to raid their closets for clothes that they could donate or swap for something that would bring new life to their wardrobes.
When the swap was over, about 4,177 pounds of clothes had been brought to the event, along with 17 bags of sneakers and cleats, according to the Friday Report. Of that, 3,301 pounds of clothing was swapped. Clothes that did not find a new home were donated to Disabled Veterans of America.
Also part of the event was the inaugural Reuse Fashion Show, which showcased second-hand and original designs. Tables promoting the work of community parters were set up, too.
The Clothing Swap was put on with the help of 33 volunteers. Twila Singh, organics recycling coordinator for the city of Edina, was the event’s lead organizer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.