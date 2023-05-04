Clothing swap

Tables of donated men's, women's, and children’s apparel line the Braemar Arena Backyard Rink in Edina for the Earth Day clothing swap April 20. Clothing was sorted by size and gender, though attendees were invited to grab whatever struck their fancy. Leftover clothing was donated to Minnesota Disabled American Veterans.(Sun photo by Alaina Rooker)

Edina’s 2023 Community Clothing Swap was a success, City Manager Scott Neal proclaimed in his annual Friday Report last week.

In an effort to encourage sustainability through reuse, the April 20 event invited community members to raid their closets for clothes that they could donate or swap for something that would bring new life to their wardrobes.

