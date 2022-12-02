Nerdery, a software development company based in Edina, hosted a gaming marathon Nov. 5, raising $34,000 for patients at Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul.
Under the team name Team Extra Life Nerds, Nerdery employees, friends and family played for 24 hours straight as they raised money for Extra Life, a year-round video game fundraising program at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
Nerdery first became involved with Extra Life in 2012, when Troy Cleland, a cloud engineer at Nerdery, started an Extra Life team with his friends because they thought it would be a fun way to give back to the community.
Now, 11 years later, the team has grown to 46 people with individuals participating worldwide. Since the team’s inception, they have raised more than $400,000 for critical medical equipment and procedures.
The gaming marathon was hosted at Nerdery’s Edina office and was the team’s first in-person meet-up since the pandemic. The event was much bigger than they anticipated, according to Cleland.
“It turned into a giant party,” he said.
Cleland said participants played board games, virtual reality games, video games and ping pong and competed in Magic the Gathering and Smash Bros. tournaments. He and his friends played a 10-hour session of dungeons and dragons.
Two Gillette patients, ZaLayaa Wandrick and Lauryn Matzke, attended the event. Matzke and her family have been attending the team’s marathon every year for the past eight years.
Hearing from patients like Wandrick and Matzke and having the opportunity to interact with them has been the best part about being involved with Extra Life, Cleland said.
“I think for many of us … [it’s] become more than just playing video games,” he reflected.
As of Nov. 27, the group has raised $35,883 of their $60,000 goal, according to their donation page on Extra Life. Their deadline for fundraising is Dec. 31.
Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals is a nonprofit dedicated to raising money for crucial care and treatments needed by patients in 170 member hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. Gillette is the only Children’s Miracle Network Hospital for Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare is a nonprofit hospital based in St. Paul that treats patients with complex brain, bone and movement conditions. This year is its 125th anniversary.
