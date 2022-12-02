nerdery gaming marathon.jpg

Mathew Trecker, Nerdery senior finance business partner, plays a game on a computer at the gaming marathon. (Photo provided by Nerdery)

 MIKEROSS

Nerdery, a software development company based in Edina, hosted a gaming marathon Nov. 5, raising $34,000 for patients at Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul.

Under the team name Team Extra Life Nerds, Nerdery employees, friends and family played for 24 hours straight as they raised money for Extra Life, a year-round video game fundraising program at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

