When the filing period for the special Edina School Board election closed Aug. 16, two candidates had stamped their names on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Former Edina School Board Member Regina Neville will face Christina Jordan for the seat, which became available after Leny Wallen-Friedman left the board at the end of May with over a year left on his term.
Neville served on the Edina School Board from 2010-2017, and represented Edina on the Intermediate District 287 School Board from 2013-2020. She cited her Edina School Board experience as the reason she is running again.
“The one-year vacancy on the Edina School Board is an opportunity to support the current School Board members and the Superintendent to ensure that governance work can move forward smoothly without the need for an extensive learning curve,” Neville wrote in an email to the Sun Current.
“I’m committed to Edina Public Schools and am happy to share my experience as I listen to families and educators communicate what’s important to them. The year ahead allows time for new candidates interested in joining the Board to prepare for this service.”
In contrast to the spirit of continuity, Jordan, who worked as a teacher in Bloomington and Robbinsdale public schools for 23 years, is running on a message of change.
“Since 2010 district Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) scores have continued to decline and Edina’s 2021 class had over 600 fewer resident students compared to 2018,” she wrote in an email to the Sun Current.
She contended that COVID-19 “exposed some gaps in our system,” and suggested that the School Board is acting on interests that go beyond education. “Our School Board need(s) to be nonpartisan; we need to step away from politics and do what is best for our students,” she wrote.
Most recently, Jordan has worked eight years as a national education consultant, she noted.
When Wallen-Friedman announced he would be vacating the seat now sought by Neville and Jordan, he said he and his wife would be moving to the eastern U.S. to be closer to their children, who go to school and live in the region.
The School Board appointed David Goldstein, who also served on the board from 2014-2018, to fill the seat until someone could be elected to serve out the remainder of the term, which lasts until the end of 2023.
