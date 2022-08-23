Regina Neville 2022

Regina Neville
Christina Jordan 2022

Christina Jordan

When the filing period for the special Edina School Board election closed Aug. 16, two candidates had stamped their names on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Former Edina School Board Member Regina Neville will face Christina Jordan for the seat, which became available after Leny Wallen-Friedman left the board at the end of May with over a year left on his term.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments