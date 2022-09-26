Police were on the scene at Spartan Stadium in Richfield when the Friday night homecoming game vs. Kennedy came to an abrupt halt when gunshots were heard from just outside the stadium. (Photo by Jason Olson)
Two suspects were arrested over the weekend in connection to the shooting that occurred outside the homecoming football game between Richfield and Bloomington Kennedy Sept. 23.
The suspected shooter, a 15-year-old Richfield High School student, was arrested late on Sept. 24, according to a press release from the Richfield Police Department. The individual suspected of instigating the altercation, a 16-year-old former RHS student, was arrested the morning of Sept. 24.
The two victims in the shooting, ages 18 and 21, sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were located outside the northeast corner of the stadium.
The 18-year-old victim, a former Kennedy student, was transported to a hospital, according to Rick Kaufman, executive director of community relations & emergency management for Bloomington Public Schools. The other person struck was a security officer, Kaufman noted, addressing district families in a written message.
Both victims are at home recovering and in good condition, Richfield Police said.
The weekend’s homecoming activities were canceled due to the shooting.
The shooting sent spectators and players fleeing during the fourth quarter of the game. With 11:15 left on the scoreboard, and Kennedy up 27-0 after scoring a touchdown and missing an extra point, two shots rang out from behind the visitors’ bleachers, a Sun Current sports reporter observed.
Everyone cleared out along the Kennedy sideline and stands, gathering in the grassy area between the stadium and baseball field before being ushered toward safety inside Richfield High School.
School officials told police that prior to the shooting they turned away numerous individuals who were trying to enter the stadium, appearing to be waiting for the game to end, noted a Police Department press release from the night of the shooting. The individuals were gathered a short distance from the northeast corner of the field.
An on-site police officer drove toward that location and heard two gunshots, witnessing numerous people running from the scene, the press release said.
“It is with a heavy heart that I write to you tonight,” RHS Principal Stacy Theien-Collins stated in a message to district families. “I am heartbroken by the violence that broke out at the homecoming game, which has deeply impacted our entire community. What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration and school pride is now a time when we must come together in support and solidarity.
“To help ensure student safety and to allow us all a little room to breathe, reflect and heal, we have made the decision to cancel all weekend activities, including boys and girls soccer and the homecoming dance.”
The High School will have counselors on hand this week for anyone directly or indirectly impacted by the shooting, Theien-Collins added.
