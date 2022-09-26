Richfield shooting, Spartan Stadium

Police were on the scene at Spartan Stadium in Richfield when the Friday night homecoming game vs. Kennedy came to an abrupt halt when gunshots were heard from just outside the stadium. (Photo by Jason Olson)

 Jason Olson

Two suspects were arrested over the weekend in connection to the shooting that occurred outside the homecoming football game between Richfield and Bloomington Kennedy Sept. 23.

The suspected shooter, a 15-year-old Richfield High School student, was arrested late on Sept. 24, according to a press release from the Richfield Police Department. The individual suspected of instigating the altercation, a 16-year-old former RHS student, was arrested the morning of Sept. 24.

