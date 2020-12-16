The city’s Housing Strategy Task Force finished has its final report following months of deliberation about housing needs in Edina.
The Task Force presented the report to the city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority Dec. 10, outlining its priorities and recommendations on the future of housing in Edina. The HRA, which consists of all Edina City Council members, adopted the report and directed city staff to create an implementation plan, which will come back for city review at a later date.
“This report is the culmination of many spirited debates among its Task Force members who, to put it mildly, held widely dispersed views on many of the topics we discussed,” Task Force Co-chair Dan Hunt said at the HRA meeting.
The Task Force was formed in April 2019 with the goal of create a comprehensive housing strategy in the city.
Over many months, the group met 45 times to create the final report, which suggests strategies to achieve housing goals and support the city to facilitate housing development that meets the needs of current and future residents. The final report is described in city documents as “a compromise.”
Report outlines development and housing priorities
The report’s main features include recommending the preservation of the single-family home zoning and recognizing the need for more multi-family housing in order to cater to Edina’s growth.
For residential development, the Task Force identified four priorities as a culmination of a market study by Maxfield Research and Consulting, the city’s 2018 Comprehensive Plan and research by the Task Force. The priorities include promoting life-cycle housing, facilitating a diverse housing stock, decreasing development costs and encouraging sustainable design.
The Metropolitan Council and the Maxfield study informed approximate goals for new housing types in the city, too. According to the report, the Task Force outlines that the city should add – over the next decade – 992 new affordable housing rental units, 900 market-rate rental units, 360 senior independent living units, 250 owner-occupied multi-family units and 200 senior assisted-living units.
Recommendations for the City Council
The Task Force is recommending the city solicit more input from Edina residents on the report’s recommendation, including through the use of the city’s Quality of Life survey in 2021 and group discussions.
Already, the 2019 Quality of Life survey helped inform background research for the Task Force, according to the presentation given to the HRA. In 2019, two-thirds of Edina residents who answered the survey said the city was headed in the right direction. But, between 2017 and 2019, those who said Edina was on the wrong track increased from 22% to 29%. Of those residents, almost half said one of their biggest concerns was poor development, overbuilding or density in the city. The share of residents responding as such increased by 23 percentage points over the previous survey.
The Task Force is also recommending that the city study the impact of population and housing growth, by housing type, on all areas of the community. In addition, the report tells the city to apply the five goals for new housing to all new proposals, and to streamline the approval process for residential development.
Lastly, the Task Force’s report tells the city that it must redouble its efforts to achieve affordable housing in order to reach the 992-unit goal in the next decade. The report mentioned that only 98 units of the 212-unit goal from the previous decade have been built.
HRA commissioners weighed in on the report, expressing admiration for the work of the Task Force.
Commissioner Kevin Staunton recognized that it’s a difficult task to accommodate lots of differing views, but that the report was “terrific.” Commissioner Ron Anderson said the report presents a focused strategy, which is needed in order to be effective for change.
“It’s a very significant body of work,” Anderson said.
With the newly adopted report in hand, city staff must return with an implementation plan for review at a later date.
