The city of Edina has taken a step toward adopting its own half-cent sales tax that would fund a series of parks and roads projects.
The revenue stream, projected to garner $80 million over a 20-year period, could pay for the build-out of Fred Richards Park, improvements to Braemar Park and Braemar Area and the development of Webber Woods. On top of that, the tax could serve as the chief funding source for the reconstruction of 28 miles of roadway in the city.
The Edina City Council unanimously approved a resolution sending the proposal to the Minnesota Legislature, which would have to enact a special law allowing further pursuit of the local sales tax. If approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Tim Walz, the prospect of the tax would go before Edina residents in a referendum, which would allow voters to approve or vote down funding for each of the four projects as separate ballot measures.
If approved, the tax would cost shoppers an additional 50 cents for every $100 spent on taxable goods. According to a University of Minnesota Extension Services study, the retail spending of non-Edina residents is estimated to account for 60% of the potential tax revenue, a figure that points to the regional significance of the city’s retail base. In its proposal to the Legislature, the city is also touting the regional
benefit of the amenities and infrastructure that would be funded with the tax.
City staff met with the local business community this past fall to discuss the tax and mailed letters to 3,000 businesses, “informing them that this is an opportunity,” noted Mary Brindle, serving as acting mayor for the meeting in the absence of Mayor Jim Hovland.
Edina’s pursuit of a local option sales tax is based on a new state law that created the framework for cities to establish the revenue stream.
“There are a number of cities working on this same thing,” Brindle said, noting the upcoming Jan. 31 deadline for cities to submit their tax proposals to the Legislature.
The largest of Edina’s four separate project proposals that would go before voters is the reconstruction of 28 miles of streets labeled as Municipal State Aid roads. That work would be funded by an estimated $39 million in sales tax throughout the 20-year period, while state aid funds – a pool that is seeing little to no growth, according to a city staff report – would cover $16.8 million. State law does not allow projects addressing local roads to be funded with the local option sales tax.
The next largest portion of the funds would go to the realization of the Braemar Park Master Plan – which addresses trails, natural resources and wayfinding in the park – and improvements to Braemar Ice Arena.
The build-out of the under-development Fred Richards Park, formerly Fred Richards Golf Course, would be on the ballot to receive $17.7 million in tax revenue.
Additionally, voters would have the chance to approve $2 million worth of work in Weber Woods, which is jointly owned by the cities of Edina and St. Louis Park. The woods would be developed as a space for recreation and stormwater management.
All of the projects proposed to be covered by the tax currently have no funding sources in the city’s budget.
