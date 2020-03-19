The people of Edina can’t stop the rain, but they can plan for it.
As more residents were experiencing flooding problems while the climate became soggier, the city last summer began work on its new Flood Risk Reduction Strategy, which was reviewed by the Edina City Council this month.
“Each news cycle brings yet more warnings about the damage of increasing rainfall and groundwater issues – and Edina is not immune,” stated a report on the strategy given to the council for its March 4 work session.
The report makes no equivocations about the role of climate change in the increased precipitation, noting that the 43.17 inches of rain recorded in Edina in 2019 was 12.56 inches above average.
“Rains will continue to increase, and those rains will come fast, hard and more frequently,” the report states.
Recommendations in the current draft of the Flood Risk Reduction Strategy include limiting the impervious surfaces that contribute to stormwater runoff, increasing green space, building temporary water storage facilities when properties are redeveloped, and promoting voluntary home buyouts to convert land for water storage or green space.
“There are no simple answers. Flooding issues will require a multi-pronged approach across multiple sectors within the community,” the report stresses.
In addition to those long-term recommendations, the strategy also identifies “quick win” actions to combat flooding. Much of that includes public education.
The city plans to publish a two-page fact sheet on flood-resilient homes and produce a video showing homeowners how to protect their property with sandbags. The video will promote a service in which the sandbags are provided free of charge.
To make information further accessible, the city will make available an interactive map communicating the flood risks of properties across Edina. The resource will be a refined version of an Edina water resources map that is already available.
As roads come due for reconstruction, infrastructure that reduces flood risk should be prioritized, according to the strategy. The report
specifically mentions roads in the Morningside Neighborhood that are coming due for reconstruction in 2022 and 2023.
It’s neighborhoods like Morningside that, in bordering neighboring communities, demonstrate how flooding is a shared problem. “Stormwater doesn’t know where our borders are,” Councilmember Mary Brindle observed during this month’s study session.
“This is a common problem in the metro area, and I haven’t talked to a practitioner in a like city that is anywhere near this level of conversation,” said Engineering Services Manage Ross Bintner.
Flooding problems can result from overflow of natural bodies of water and runoff from developed areas, as basements become inundated and sanitary sewers back up, the flood strategy report notes.
Development that has altered water’s natural course and keeps it from infiltrating the ground is a chief cause of the current reality. “Two hundred years of development has profoundly affected stormwater management, and this is a major factor in our current flooding problems,” the report states.
Stormwater impacts didn’t use to be seen as such a crucial part of the infrastructural planning process. “The trouble is, most of those decisions in Edina have been made and can’t be unmade,” the report laments.
Bintner said he’s visited well over 100 sites where residents have struggled with flooding. “Flooding is a really personal thing,” he observed. “It can happen right there in your living room. Or hopefully, basement.”
Residents who have experienced those troubles made up a task force that helped guide the Flood Risk Reduction Strategy. Some of them still vividly recall the flood of 1987, which serves as a cautionary tale.
“It’s a frightening thought of what could happen very easily,” said Nora Davis, co-chair of the task force. “I’m a survivor of the flood of ‘87. We had 8 feet of water in our basement, and it happened in about three hours.”
But it’s not just once-a-century rainfall events that are of concern, Councilmember Kevin Staunton said; it’s the chronic troubles residents are experiencing.
“It’s not preparing for an episode,” Staunton said. “It’s why is my yard filled with water when it didn’t use to be? Or, why is my basement kind of always on the verge of wet when it didn’t use to be?”
The Edina City Council expects to vote on the final version of the water strategy April 7.
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.