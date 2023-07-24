Staff at the Edina Senior Center are hosting an open house 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27 at the center, 5280 Grandview Square, Edina.

Visitors will be able to tour the center, meet staff and the leaders behind routine events, participate in class demonstrations, enter to win prizes and enjoy complimentary coffee and snacks.

  

