Amid escalating costs, the city of Edina is re-evaluating how it assesses homeowners for street reconstruction projects.
After residents of the Prospect Knolls Neighborhood protested an Edina-record $33,000 estimated assessment for the reconstruction of streets in the area, Mayor Jim Hovland on Jan. 7 called for the formation of a task force to study how Edina pays for such projects.
Primarily built in the 1950s through 1970s, many of Edina’s roads are now due to be replaced, meaning homeowners are stuck with the bill when reconstruction comes to their neighborhood.
“For the first time in our lives, we’re having to re-up the infrastructure in our community,” Councilmember Mike Fischer noted. “We’re finding that it’s expensive.”
Traditionally, the ones who pay for those projects are the residents who live on those streets. But when Prospect Knolls residents recoiled at the price tag during a city council public hearing last month, officials decided to re-evaluate that system.
Central to that scrutiny is the question of fairness. Under Edina’s current street reconstruction plan, about half the city’s roads have already been rebuilt.
“We can’t lose sight of the fact that other people have already paid for the street that they live on,” Hovland said, “and now we’re theoretically asking them to help pay for streets that they don’t live on.”
At its first meeting of 2020, the Edina City Council heard two alternative options for the Prospect Knolls project that sparked the re-evaluation. Unanimously, the council rejected them both.
It’s time to “push the pause button on this project,” Hovland said.
The council initially voted to table the project last month, wishing to instead look at alternative funding mechanisms for road reconstruction. However, the options presented at the council’s Jan. 7 meeting were alternatives that fit within the city’s current assessment policy; they did not represent any fundamental change in how the projects would be funded.
One option would have reduced the assessment for the majority of the Prospect Knolls project area, the portion known as District 1, from $32,900 per “residential equivalent unit” to $29,300 – primarily by reducing contingency costs, the money set aside in the budget to account for practical uncertainties in the project. Also under that proposal, the portion of the project area identified as District 2 would see the assessment be reduced from $18,500 to $15,000.
A second option offered more significant savings, but with the trade-off of lower construction standards. With that option, the price tag for homeowners would be estimated at $24,500 in District 1 and remain at $15,000 for District 2.
Identified by city engineers as “substandard,” the less expensive reconstruction alternative would involve recycling the roads’ blacktop and gravel base and would largely scrap plans to install curbs and gutters. According to city policy, residents aren’t assessed for curb and gutter installation, but they are charged for costs in restoring parts of property that get chewed up by the work.
City engineering staff believe the “substandard” construction would result in a reduced lifespan for the roads. Also, the term doesn’t fit with Edina’s brand, Hovland suggested.
“I know that substandard is probably an engineering term, but it has a terrible connotation for people,” Hovland said. “No, that’s not the way we do it. We do it the standard way here. We do it the right way.”
The assessments for Prospect Knolls are as high as they are mainly due to the area’s relatively sparse density. To many, the rolling hills and large lots represent the suburban ideal.
“It’s lovely, and it’s great. But it’s expensive. It’s an expensive part of our city. And we’re realizing the pain that that causes,” Fischer said.
And Prospect Knolls isn’t the only neighborhood in Edina where large lot sizes mean eye-popping assessments, Councilmember Mary Brindle noted.
“It’s not going to get any cheaper, and there are some neighborhoods that are not dense at all that are going to be reconstructed in the near future,” Brindle said.
Fischer expressed the same concern. “I can’t imagine what it’s going to be when we get to Rolling Green (neighborhood) or some of those. I mean, man, that’s going to be up there,” he warned.
Addressing this conundrum, Hovland said the proposed task force should consist of residents who have already paid assessments, those who have yet to be assessed, and technical experts.
After hearing the discourse of the previous month, Councilmember Ron Anderson observed that “the prevailing sentiment is one of fairness.”
Regarding that principle, Fischer believes that, no matter what solution is found, lot sizes should still be a factor in assessments. “There still has to be some component where you pay for the density where you live,” he said.
“I just think the time has come for us to take a long, hard look at this,” Hovland said, “and get our citizens engaged in the process of how we look at it so it’s not a top-down determination; it’s a ground-up determination.”
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.