Edina Public Schools will begin bringing secondary students back to a four-day in-person learning model this month.
During a Feb. 23 Edina School Board work session, Superintendent John Schultz and other administrators presented plans to transition middle and high school students to in-person learning. Beginning March 8, some of those who have signed up for hybrid learning may begin attending school in person four days a week, with one at-home learning day.
Though the School Board discussed the plans, it does not vote on learning model changes.
“The plan that we are presenting today is a balance between providing a great educational model, and at the same time, keeping students and staff safe,” Schultz said at the meeting. “But I do want to emphasize this is a new territory.”
The transition to in-person learning will take a phased approach over several weeks. On March 8, about 200 students designated as needing more in-person time will return. Grades 6, 9 and 12 will return the following Monday. Grades 7, 8, 10 and 11 will return Monday, March 22.
Schultz said the phased-in approach will allow time for more staff vaccinations. Assistant Superintendent Randy Smasal said these vaccinations are not close to complete. In addition, the phased-in approach allows for a “ramp up to do this in way that doesn’t overwhelm our system,” Smasal said.
A discussion about Wednesday
Part of the administrators’ presentation included student and teacher voices regarding the weekly at-home learning day, designated for Wednesdays. Students and teachers who spoke during the meeting advocated keeping Wednesday as a learning day, with many arguing that the day was needed. Currently, Wednesdays are used for asynchronous learning or specially scheduled sessions.
In support of retaining the current format for Wednesdays, most students noted that those days allow for more study and homework time. Teachers said it provides more opportunity to connect with students directly.
One Edina High School student who is in hybrid learning, Connor, said, “Wednesdays are vital.” He also thanked the district for bringing the group on to speak: “The more you value student and teacher voices, I think the better off we are as a community.”
Boardmember Ellen Jones said she was concerned about the lack of in-person instructional learning time on Wednesdays. “I’m inclined to place the highest emphasis on maximizing in-person instructional time,” she said.
She also said this would mean weeks of missed instructional time that would not be recouped.
On the other side of the argument, Boardmember Janie Shaw said her original gut reaction favored five days per week of in-person time. But she said she has since changed her mind because letting Wednesday be an at-home learning day supports all students. “There’s learning going on in my house on Wednesdays,” said Shaw, who has two children in Edina Public Schools.
In-person learning model details
When in the classroom, students will be sitting closer to each other. Under new guidelines, the district has decided on 3 feet of social distancing between students in order to increase capacity in classrooms. This change comes after the Minnesota Department of Health updated its guidance. But 6 feet will be maintained where available, the district states on its website.
This, however, does not change the definition of a close contact, Edina School Board Chair Erica Allenburg pointed out. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines close contact as an instance in which someone is within 6 feet of an infected person for a total of 15 minutes or more over a period of 24 hours.
During lunch, schools intend to maintain 6 feet of distance between students and document where they are sitting. In the middle schools, students will have assigned seating, the district website states. Gyms will likely be used as additional lunch spaces in the secondary schools, it adds.
Students who chose Edina Virtual Academy, or EVA, at the start of the semester may not return for in-person learning at this time, but students who chose hybrid may move to EVA. At the Feb. 23 meeting, this was a point of contention for boardmembers who were concerned that EVA students did not have the option to return. Edina High School Principal Andy Beaton said that is not an option at this point, given classroom capacities.
Nick Kelley, who advises the Edina school district on behalf of Bloomington Public Health, said he’s concerned about the new virus variants. “Things can go really well or things could (be) much more challenging in the coming weeks,” he said. “Time will tell what’s going to happen.”
Kelley added that a large number of Edina district staff members will be vaccinated by mid-April.
Boardmember Owen Michaelson asked whether the required quarantine time, currently 14 days, could be shortened. Kelley responded that the state is still recommending 14 days.
Mental health survey to launch
At the Feb. 23 meeting, the district also announced its plan to launch a survey of its students that inquires about their social and emotional wellbeing. Jeff Jorgenson, director of Student Support Services for the district, said the survey would involve students in grades 3 through 12 and be about 15 minutes long. Families will be able to opt out, Jorgenson said.
The survey is made available through Panorama, an online platform that uses data to help improve student mental health outcomes.
Michaelson said the launch of the survey is “thrilling to hear.”
Jorgenson said this would allow the district to catch more students who are at risk and need more help. The survey is expected to be sent to students two weeks prior to spring break.
Shaw said the survey was good because it would “help us identify more students ... that need that extra support.” She said it was important to note that this is a layer of help on top of the district’s other efforts to address mental health concerns.
